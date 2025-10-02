Man Stabs Two Soldiers In Kryvyi Rih
The incident occurred in the morning in the Pokrovskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.
"A conflict arose during a conversation between a man and two soldiers. The assailant pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed a 53-year-old and a 36-year-old serviceman. The suspect then fled," the statement said.
Both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The suspect has been identified, and investigative actions are underway.Read also: Man arrested in Kyiv for robbery attack on serviceman
Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 and Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm).
Earlier, in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, a man attacked a recruitment and social support center employee with a knife, causing cuts to his hands.
Illustrative photo: National Police
