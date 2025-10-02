Man Stabs Two Soldiers In Kryvyi Rih

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Dnipropetrovsk region police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The incident occurred in the morning in the Pokrovskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.

"A conflict arose during a conversation between a man and two soldiers. The assailant pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed a 53-year-old and a 36-year-old serviceman. The suspect then fled," the statement said.

Both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The suspect has been identified, and investigative actions are underway.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 and Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm).

Earlier, in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, a man attacked a recruitment and social support center employee with a knife, causing cuts to his hands.

