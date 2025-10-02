Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Stabs Two Soldiers In Kryvyi Rih

2025-10-02 09:04:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dnipropetrovsk region police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The incident occurred in the morning in the Pokrovskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.

"A conflict arose during a conversation between a man and two soldiers. The assailant pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed a 53-year-old and a 36-year-old serviceman. The suspect then fled," the statement said.

Both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The suspect has been identified, and investigative actions are underway.

Read also: Man arrested in Kyiv for robbery attack on serviceman

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 and Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm).

Earlier, in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, a man attacked a recruitment and social support center employee with a knife, causing cuts to his hands.

Illustrative photo: National Police

