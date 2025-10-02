Policeman Killed, Several Injured As Blast Hit Police Vehicle In NW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (NNN-APP) – A policeman was killed and at least three others injured, in a bomb attack on a police vehicle, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, police said.

The incident happened in the Qamar Deen chowk area of provincial capital city Peshawar, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar, Mian Saeed Ahmad, told media.

The explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device exploded near the vehicle of the police personnel, who were conducting routine patrols in a busy market area, the official said.

Following the blast, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings, to arrest the culprits.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP