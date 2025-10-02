Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Policeman Killed, Several Injured As Blast Hit Police Vehicle In NW Pakistan

Policeman Killed, Several Injured As Blast Hit Police Vehicle In NW Pakistan


2025-10-02 09:03:54
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (NNN-APP) – A policeman was killed and at least three others injured, in a bomb attack on a police vehicle, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, police said.

The incident happened in the Qamar Deen chowk area of provincial capital city Peshawar, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar, Mian Saeed Ahmad, told media.

The explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device exploded near the vehicle of the police personnel, who were conducting routine patrols in a busy market area, the official said.

Following the blast, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings, to arrest the culprits.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP

MENAFN02102025000200011047ID1110144733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search