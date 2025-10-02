Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine Exchange 185 Prisoners Of War Each


2025-10-02 08:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged on Thursday 185 service members each as part of deals reached in Istanbul earlier this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
A statement by the ministry announced the swap, adding that Moscow also received 20 Russian civilians who were held by Ukraine.
The Russian servicemen and civilians are in neighboring Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
All returned Russian servicemen and civilians will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities, the statement added.
Ukraine, however, has yet to confirm the swap.
Russia and Ukraine held three rounds of renewed peace talks in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23, resulting in major prisoner swaps and draft memoranda outlining respective positions for a future peace deal to the conflict that has continued since February 2022.(end)
