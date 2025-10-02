403
Trump's Adm.: US In 'Armed Conflict' With 'Terrorist' Drug Cartels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump's Administration sent a memo Thursday to the Congress declaring 'non-international armed conflict' with drug cartels.
"The President directed these actions consistent with his responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to his constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive to conduct foreign relations," the memo states. (end)
rsr
