Brooklyn Slip And Fall Lawyer Samantha Kucher Issues Guidance On New York Premises Liability Claims

Brooklyn, NY - Samantha Kucher, Esq. of Kucher Law Group ( ) releases comprehensive guidance for injury victims seeking answers about premises liability and available remedies under New York law, underscoring the role a Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer can play in documenting evidence, establishing notice, and pursuing fair compensation. The update addresses common questions after a fall in a store, apartment building, sidewalk, or private residence and highlights filing deadlines, evidentiary standards, and damages available through a civil claim.

The guidance explains when a claim may proceed and how negligence must be demonstrated, including duty, breach, causation, and damages. As a leading Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer, Kucher details how property owners are responsible for reasonably safe conditions, routine inspections, timely repairs, and adequate warnings. The overview clarifies the difference between actual notice and constructive notice, citing examples such as unrepaired broken stairs, long-standing spills, or poor lighting that persists without correction. The publication also outlines New York's comparative negligence framework, under which an injured party's recovery is reduced by the percentage of fault attributed to that party rather than barred outright.

In addition, the release summarizes key timelines. New York Civil Practice Laws and Rules section 214 provides a three-year statute of limitations for most slip and fall claims against private defendants. For incidents involving municipal entities, a Notice of Claim generally must be filed within 90 days, and the action is typically subject to a one-year-and-90-day limitation period. The update also discusses tolling in limited circumstances such as minority or incapacity. By presenting these dates along with practical steps like incident reporting, medical documentation, and photographic evidence preservation, the Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer framework aims to help injured parties protect their rights and present a well-supported claim.

The guidance further breaks down recoverable damages. Economic losses can include emergency treatment, surgery, rehabilitation, prescriptions, medical devices, and lost wages, as well as diminished earning capacity when injuries limit future work. Non-economic damages may include pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. The document notes that punitive damages, while uncommon, may be available in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct. It also lists common pitfalls that can undermine a claim, such as extensive public discussion of the incident, premature dealings with insurance adjusters, or waiting too long to pursue legal options.

Kucher Law Group's litigation team includes attorneys Samantha Kucher, Michael Roitman, and Alex Rybakov. Collectively, the team has secured significant results in premises liability matters involving unsafe property conditions, uneven walkways, wet floors, and other hazards. The attorneys emphasize prompt investigation, scene inspections, witness interviews, and careful evaluation of medical records to establish liability and quantify losses. The release outlines the standard sequence after filing a complaint, including notifying the defendant and insurer, preparing the summons and complaint, paying filing fees, and proceeding through discovery and settlement negotiations or trial as appropriate.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a New York personal injury firm led by attorney Samantha Kucher, Esq. The firm represents plaintiffs in premises liability, motor vehicle collisions, workplace accidents, medical malpractice, and related injury matters. The practice serves clients across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and surrounding New York communities. For consultations, contact Kucher Law Group at (929) 563-6780 or visit the firm's website to request a case review.

