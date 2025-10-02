San Antonio Family Law And Divorce Attorney Linda Leeser Releases Comprehensive Pre-Divorce Planning Checklist

San Antonio, Texas - Linda Leeser of Family Matters Law Firm PLLC ( ) released an updated Checklist for Pre-Divorce Planning designed to help residents navigate local procedure and statewide requirements. Drawing on current Texas statutes and Bexar County practice, the resource guides individuals through documentation, community property considerations, child-related planning, and digital privacy safeguards. As one of the San Antonio family law and divorce attorneys serving the community, Leeser presents a practical framework that aligns with Texas timelines, including the 60-day statutory waiting period, and addresses steps that support orderly case preparation.

The checklist details how San Antonio family law and divorce attorneys approach early strategy in no-fault and fault-based filings, including the impact of cruelty, adultery, abandonment, and other grounds on property division and conservatorship outcomes. It explains the importance of compiling three to five years of tax returns, recent pay stubs, retirement account statements, real property records, and debt schedules to facilitate a just and right division under Texas community property rules. It also highlights when mediation is commonly required in Bexar County and how settlement efforts can streamline resolution before trial while preserving parental cooperation.

Further guidance equips readers to evaluate separate property versus community property, including tracing requirements when assets are commingled. The document outlines conservatorship concepts unique to Texas, such as Joint Managing Conservatorship, and summarizes guideline child support percentages tied to the non-custodial parent's net resources. Recognizing the role of technology in modern disputes, the release underscores a digital hygiene plan: password updates, two-factor authentication, careful social media use, and separation of shared device accounts. Throughout, the perspective reflects how San Antonio family law and divorce attorneys translate statewide rules into local courtroom practice, with attention to temporary orders on support, possession schedules, and use of marital assets.

The resource also covers discreet preparation steps that align with lawful evidence gathering. Examples include maintaining lawful records of communications, organizing photographs or financial logs relevant to the marital estate, and documenting expenditures without invading privacy or accessing accounts impermissibly. For cases involving potential spousal maintenance, the checklist recaps statutory pathways, such as marriages of 10 years or longer, disability, caretaking of a child with significant needs, or a qualifying family violence conviction, and notes the statutory cap of the lesser of 5,000 dollars per month or 20 percent of average monthly gross income.

Linda Leeser, founder of Family Matters Law Firm PLLC and a member of the Texas Bar College, brings courtroom-tested advocacy informed by service in divorce, conservatorship disputes, and related family litigation. Educated at St. Mary's School of Law and licensed in Texas and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Leeser's practice integrates negotiation, mediation readiness, and trial preparation consistent with Bexar County expectations. The updated checklist reflects that approach by pairing statutory checkpoints with local-process milestones from filing and service to temporary orders and final judgment.

Family Matters Law Firm PLLC is a San Antonio-based practice focused on divorce, child custody and support, property division under Texas community property law, and protective orders. The firm serves clients across Bexar County and surrounding communities, providing representation in mediation and litigation.

