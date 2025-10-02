Active Acres Sells 5.30-Acre Corner Lot In Madison, Georgia, Above Expectations

MENAFN - GetNews) In Morgan County, Georgia, just minutes from the historic streets of Madison, a 5.30-acre corner lot recently sold - proof of the strong demand for well-prepared, scenic acreage in desirable locations. With dual road frontage, natural beauty, and full build-readiness, the parcel stood out to buyers and was quickly secured.

A Property Positioned for Success

Located at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Paschal Road, the property offered unmatched accessibility with 800 feet of frontage on Enterprise and another 300 feet on Paschal. Its location - only a 10-minute drive from downtown Madison - made it highly appealing to buyers who wanted both rural privacy and quick access to shopping, dining, and community life.

Recreation was another draw. Lake Oconee, just 12 miles away, promised boating, fishing, and lakeside weekends, while nearby Interstate 20 ensured convenient connections to Atlanta, Athens, and beyond.







Build-Ready and Buyer-Ready

What helped the property stand out in the market was its build-ready status. Electricity was already available at the road, and a recent successful perc test confirmed the land was suitable for septic - a key factor for rural construction.

With no HOA restrictions and zoning that permitted stick-built homes of at least 1,200 square feet, the property gave buyers the flexibility to design their dream residence without unnecessary limitations. Several level, open build sites throughout the wooded parcel made construction practical and attractive.

Active Acres highlighted these features in its marketing, ensuring that buyers immediately understood the value and potential of the lot.

Natural Beauty With Practical Benefits

The land was a perfect blend of wooded seclusion and usable open space. Mature hardwoods and pines offered natural character and privacy, while the level terrain provided straightforward building options. A short walk to Little Sugar Creek added to the property's charm, offering a serene setting for relaxation and recreation.

Outside of flood zones and with low annual taxes of around $700, the parcel combined peace of mind with long-term affordability.

A Quick Sale

When Active Acres brought the parcel to market, the preparation and positioning paid off. The 5.30-acre lot sold quickly, underscoring the demand for quality land in Morgan County. Buyers were drawn not only by the property's readiness but also by the lifestyle it offered - a peaceful retreat minutes from Madison and within reach of Lake Oconee.

“We knew this lot was special from the start - corner frontage, beautiful trees, and full build readiness,” said Harsh Patel, founder of Active Acres Properties LLC.“The fact that it sold so quickly shows how much families and investors value land that's both practical and inspiring. Madison is a gem, and this property gave someone the perfect entry point into the community.”

Reflecting Market Trends

The swift sale reflects a broader trend: increased demand for scenic acreage that balances privacy, natural beauty, and accessibility. As more buyers seek to escape crowded areas without giving up convenience, properties like this one near Madison are being secured faster than ever.

For Active Acres, it is also a validation of its approach: prepare properties responsibly, highlight their unique features, and connect them with buyers who are ready to act.

A Broader Mission

The success of the Madison parcel is just one example of Active Acres' broader mission. With activity across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, and other states, the company continues to bring a wide range of opportunities to the market. Whether it's a bluff lot in Tennessee, a wooded retreat in Michigan, or a corner parcel near Madison, the focus remains the same - create value through preparation and connect buyers with land they can enjoy for generations.

Conclusion

The sale of the 5.30-acre corner lot in Madison, Georgia, highlights the strength of today's land market and the enduring appeal of build-ready acreage in scenic locations. With surveys, road access, utilities nearby, and natural beauty in abundance, the property offered everything a buyer could want - and the quick sale proved it.

For Active Acres Properties LLC, it's another success story and a reminder that thoughtfully prepared land, in the right location, will always find eager buyers.