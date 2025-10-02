Calgary Impaired Driving Lawyer: Akram Law Defends Drivers Facing DUI Charges

MENAFN - GetNews)



Alberta's strict impaired driving laws are among the toughest in Canada, leaving many residents with immediate roadside penalties and the risk of long-term consequences. In response, Akram Law is highlighting its role as a trusted Calgary Impaired Driving Lawyer , offering timely defence for drivers accused of impaired operation and related offences.

Under Alberta's Immediate Roadside Sanctions (IRS) program, drivers can face automatic licence suspensions, heavy fines, and vehicle seizures without first appearing in court.“These penalties are life-changing and can happen instantly,” said Khalid Akram, founding lawyer of Akram Law .“As a Calgary Impaired Driving Lawyer, my role is to challenge these sanctions, protect clients' rights, and ensure the prosecution meets its burden of proof.”







Protecting Drivers' Rights in Calgary

Akram Law's Calgary DUI & Impaired Driving Lawyer page provides detailed information on the legal strategies available to defend these cases. This includes questioning the reliability of breathalyzer results, reviewing calibration records, and examining whether police officers followed proper roadside procedures.

“The law requires evidence to be both accurate and obtained fairly,” Akram explained.“If the process was rushed or handled incorrectly, those mistakes should not cost someone their licence, job, or reputation.”

The Serious Consequences of a Conviction

A conviction for impaired driving carries consequences that go well beyond the courtroom. Drivers may face a one-year licence suspension, mandatory ignition interlock installation, significant fines, and a permanent criminal record. These penalties can affect career opportunities, increase insurance costs, and even limit international travel.

Akram Law emphasizes that acting quickly is critical. Drivers have only seven days to appeal an IRS suspension, and waiting too long can close the door on valuable legal options. The firm's Get Started page provides a step-by-step guide for clients seeking immediate assistance after an arrest.

Experience and Community Commitment

Located in downtown Calgary at 800 5 Ave SW , Akram Law is easily accessible for clients across the city. The firm offers free initial consultations and prides itself on clear communication throughout every stage of a case.







Beyond the courtroom, Akram Law regularly shares legal insights and practical advice through its blog . These resources help the public understand their rights, stay informed about changes in Alberta's impaired driving laws, and learn about the defences that may be available to them.

Standing Beside Clients Every Step of the Way

“Being charged with impaired driving is stressful and overwhelming, but it doesn't mean you're guilty,” Akram said.“Our goal is to protect clients' futures, challenge weak evidence, and ensure that every person has a fair chance in court.”

With years of legal experience and membership in both the Law Society of Alberta and the Law Society of Ontario, Khalid Akram has built a reputation for rigorous defence strategies and client-focused representation.

About Akram Law

Akram Law is a Calgary-based criminal defence firm led by Khalid Akram, J.D., B.Sc. The firm focuses heavily on impaired driving defence, providing personalized strategies for each client. To learn more about how Akram Law can help, visit the Calgary DUI & Impaired Driving Lawyer page.