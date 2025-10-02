St. Mary's Garage Door Services Delivers Reliable Repair Solutions Across Greater Sacramento Area

MENAFN - GetNews)



Founded in 2013, St. Mary's is a Christian, family-owned business built on values of integrity, service and quality. Licensed and operating throughout California, the company specializes in garage door repair, installation and maintenance. Its leadership believes in treating each customer like family - focusing on safety, communication and long-term performance.

St. Mary's Garage Door Services, a family-owned provider of garage-door repair, installation and maintenance, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to homeowners across the Greater Sacramento region. With round-the-clock emergency response, a 10 percent discount for first-time customers, and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, the company is fast becoming the trusted choice in communities including Roseville , Sacramento , Folsom, Natomas, Rocklin, Lincoln, Yuba City, Elk Grove, Auburn, Granite Bay, Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills and Antelope.

“Every homeowner deserves a garage door service they can count on - whether for a broken spring in the middle of the night or a full replacement project” - said Basem Tawadros , founder of St. Mary's Garage Door Services.“Our promise is simple: fast response, transparency and excellence in workmanship. We back that with our satisfaction promise and special pricing for new customers”.







Comprehensive Repair Services, Anytime

Garage door malfunctions can strike without warning - whether due to snapped torsion springs, off-track rollers, opener motor failures or damaged panels. Recognizing this, St. Mary's maintains a 24/7 emergency garage door repair team ready to respond rapidly across its service area. Technicians arrive fully equipped and trained to troubleshoot and repair any brand or model of garage door system. From minor parts replacement to full system overhaul, the company emphasizes safety, precision and durability.

First-Time Discount & Satisfaction Guarantee

To welcome new customers, St. Mary's offers a 10 percent discount on their first repair or installation job. Beyond that, every project is backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee - if the work doesn't meet a homeowner's expectations, the company pledges to make it right at no extra cost.

Broad Service Coverage

St. Mary's is dedicated to serving a wide geography within Northern California, ensuring residents in smaller markets have access to high-quality garage door services. Key service areas include:



Roseville

Sacramento

Folsom

Natomas

Rocklin

Lincoln

Yuba City

Elk Grove

Auburn

Granite Bay

Cameron Park

El Dorado Hills Antelope

This broad footprint allows St. Mary's to dispatch technicians quickly and efficiently to respond to urgent calls throughout the region.

Proven Customer Satisfaction

With more than 200 verified five-star reviews across platforms, St. Mary's has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism and customer care. The company's approach - combining technical skill with a customer-first mindset - ensures clients feel respected and informed at every step.

How It Works: Fast, Transparent and Reliable

- Homeowners call or schedule a no-obligation consultation.- For qualified calls, a technician may be deployed the same day.- The team assesses the issue and explains options before proceeding.- After completing the work, the technician verifies smooth operation and offers the satisfaction guarantee.

About St. Mary's Garage Door Services

Founded in 2013, St. Mary's is a Christian, family-owned business built on values of integrity, service and quality. Licensed and operating throughout California, the company specializes in garage door repair, installation and maintenance. Its leadership believes in treating each customer like family - focusing on safety, communication and long-term performance.