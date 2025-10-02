Guidepoint Systems Names Industry Veteran Karen Chagnon As Vice President Of Sales

DETROIT, Mich. - October 2, 2025 - Guidepoint Systems , a global provider of vehicle telematics and AI-ML driven Software as a Service (SaaS) for automotive OEMs, dealerships, rental car agencies, fleet managers, and vehicle owners, today announced it has hired Karen Chagnon as its new Vice President of Sales.







In this role, Chagnon will drive sales effectiveness across North America and Europe, leveraging her proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering measurable growth. She brings more than 20 years of global automotive and technology sales leadership experience, including senior roles at Solera, DealerSocket, BI Worldwide, and ADP Dealer Services.

“We're excited to welcome Karen to the Guidepoint family,” said Samuel Spencer, President and CEO of Guidepoint Systems.“Her global experience in sales leadership, combined with her ability to transform sales teams and deliver results, will be instrumental as we expand our reach and serve both OEM and B2C customers.”

“I'm thrilled to join Guidepoint Systems and lead a sales organization that is positioned for growth,” said Chagnon.“My focus will be on empowering our teams, strengthening customer relationships, and ensuring we consistently achieve and exceed our sales goals.”

About Guidepoint Systems

Guidepoint Systems is a leading supplier of vehicle telematics solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealerships, commercial fleet managers, rental car companies, and individual vehicle owners. In addition to its innovative hardware and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, Guidepoint operates multilingual call centers 24/7/365, with a strong presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe.

