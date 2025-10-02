Scoop Hero Opens New Mesa, AZ Location Now Serving Local Dog Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pet owners in Mesa now have Scoop Hero's dependable, affordable yard cleanup service at their doorstep. To celebrate the launch, new signups through October 31, 2025, can enjoy 50% off their first month of service."

Mesa, AZ - Scoop Hero, the fast-growing pet waste removal service, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Mesa, Arizona. Located at 625 W. Southern Ave., Suite E-265, Mesa, AZ 85210

Scoop Hero Mesa is now serving local dog owners with reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly solutions to keep yards and communities clean.

Founded on the mission of making pet ownership easier and neighborhoods healthier, Scoop Hero has become known for its dependable service, friendly team members, and commitment to environmental responsibility.

“We're thrilled to bring Scoop Hero to Mesa,” said Kurt, COO of Scoop Hero.“Pet owners deserve a cleaner, stress-free way to enjoy their yards. Our Mesa team is ready to take the mess out of pet ownership so families can focus on what matters most-time with their pets.”

Services at Scoop Hero Mesa



Residential Pet Waste Removal – Weekly, bi-weekly, and custom service options.

Commercial Services -Tailored programs for apartments, HOAs, and public parks. One-Time Cleanups -Perfect for move-ins, events, or seasonal refreshes.

Scoop Hero's trained technicians use eco-friendly practices to ensure safe, hygienic outdoor spaces. With a growing presence across Arizona, the Mesa location marks the next step in the company's expansion.

Grand Opening Offer

To celebrate the Mesa launch, Scoop Hero is offering 50% off the first month of service for all new customers who sign up before Oct 31, 2025.

About Scoop Hero

Scoop Hero is a pet waste removal company dedicated to making life easier for pet owners while improving community cleanliness and public health. With professional, affordable, and eco-friendly services, Scoop Hero is helping families enjoy cleaner yards and happier pets.

Contact

Scoop Hero Mesa

625 W. Southern Ave E-265 Mesa, AZ 85210

Phone: (480) 582-2113