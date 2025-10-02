A Haunting Halloween Voyage Awaits: The Gothic Vampire Cruise On The Hudson Returns For Its 5Th Year Of Immersive Elegance And Dark Fantasy

NYC, NY - Oct 2, 2025 - This Halloween season, sail into the shadows aboard a legendary vessel as the Gothic Vampire Cruise on the Hudson makes its long-awaited return! Now in its 5th year, this acclaimed immersive experience invites daring souls aboard the historic 150ft schooner Clipper City aka The Demeter, the infamous ship of vampire lore - for a night of mystery, music, and Gothic storytelling.

Departing from Lower Manhattan at Battery Park, the Gothic Vampire Cruise is New York City's only theatrical Halloween sailing experience, combining a sail on a historic ship with immersive theater, live music by the dark-electro band the Sedona Effect, dance performances, and prominent Goth DJs while unfolding an interactive gothic tale-all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

Costumed passengers will rub shoulders with legendary vampire hunters and elegant undead alike as they join Professor Abraham Van Helsing and the enigmatic Countess Margarethe von Orlok in an immersive narrative that continues to evolve year over year with every sail.

A Night of Dark Delights Awaits

From the moment guests step aboard, they'll be swept into a rich world of Victorian Gothic mystery. Highlights of the night include:

* Immersive theatrical performances featuring actors and characters woven into the night's unfolding plotline

* Live dark electro music from The Sedona Effect ahead of the Oct release of their new album

* Sets by acclaimed Goth DJs Aengle and Stalagmike

* Mesmerizing dance performances by Kaeshi Chai and Miss Ruby Pavlova

* A full cash bar to calm your nerves or toast the darkness

Whether you choose to become part of the story or simply enjoy the show, guests are encouraged to dress in their finest Victorian, Gothic, or Vampire attire.

A Living Story at Sea: The Plot Unfolds

Set in 1899, the voyage picks up where the last sail ended. Professor Van Helsing, gifted The Demeter by Count Orlok himself, seeks to protect an important relic hidden aboard: the Holy Grail. But all is not as it seems. Haunted by prophetic visions, Countess Margarethe's fate is bound to the grail - and her visions may hold the key to stopping an ancient evil. This year, your name is part of these prophecies.

Limited Capacity, Unlimited Mystery

The Gothic Vampire Cruise has become a cult Halloween tradition in NYC and is finally back after a long Covid break.

Dates: October 18th, 2025

Departure Point: Clipper City, Slip 2, Battery Park, NYC

Cruise Duration: Approx. 2.5 hours

Tickets:

Age Restriction: 21+

Special Features: Celebrate in Gothic Style

Planning a birthday, bachelor(ette) party, or special celebration? Two lucky guests each cruise will have the chance to incorporate their special day into the story and receive custom treatment from the cast.

Join Us - If You Dare

With limited spots available aboard this immersive Halloween voyage, tickets are disappearing like fog at dawn. Prepare to dress the part, drink spirits to calm your nerves, and discover the secrets buried aboard the Demeter. This is no ordinary cruise - this is an elegant nightmare you won't forget.





