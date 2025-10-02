AI Drives Fundamental Logic Transformation, AMCAP Leads A New Era Of Intelligent Investment Advisory

MENAFN - GetNews) According to the semi-annual reports of publicly listed banks in 2025, approximately 90% of the 42 A-share listed banks have disclosed their progress and achievements in the application of AI technology. Research by the international wealth management firm AMCAP Group indicates that AI is comprehensively reconstructing the banking landscape, pushing the industry from merely applying technology to a profound transformation of its underlying logic. With this wave, traditional financial institutions are facing a reformation: emerging players may seize the opportunity to overtake competitors, while institutions that previously led in digitalization may find their advantages leveled in this new round of competition.







AMCAP Group's financial data analysis reveals that over 200 trillion yuan of personal financial assets in China are undergoing a new wave of migration due to the AI surge. Banks, brokerages, and internet giants are leveraging artificial intelligence to capture customer traffic at the C-end, while open wealth management platforms and AI-driven investment advisory services have become their core tools in the market competition.

AMCAP Group financial analysts point out that AI will be widely applied in various aspects such as investment research automation, risk warning, report generation, and trading signal extraction, driving wealth management toward greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity. The powerful computing and analytical capabilities of AI have made it a true "intelligent research assistant," helping institutions quickly process vast amounts of unstructured data, accurately extract investment insights, and provide personalized solutions to investors at lower costs.







Analysts further state that the innovation and application of AI technology are profoundly transforming the wealth management market in China. Whether in fund distribution or personalized custom products, the era of solitary efforts is now a thing of the past. In the face of a large C-end customer base and asset migration trends, banks, funds, brokerages, and asset management institutions are embarking on a new round of upgrades to their intelligent service models, integrating investment research, advisory services, and professional expertise to deeply decode the new paradigm of wealth in the AI era, jointly creating a professional, intelligent, and inclusive wealth management feast.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.