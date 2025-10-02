Quoteiq Revolutionizes Commercial Cleaning Industry With All-In-One Software Platform, Driving 40% Average Revenue Growth For Cleaning Business

MENAFN - GetNews)



SAVANNAH, GA - October 2, 2025 - QuoteIQ, the fastest-growing customer relationship management (CRM) platform for home and field service industries, today announced significant milestones in helping commercial cleaning businesses increase profitability, streamline operations, and scale their services. With a 300% year-over-year user growth rate, QuoteIQ has become the go-to software solution for professional cleaning companies seeking to modernize their operations and maximize efficiency.

Commercial cleaning businesses using QuoteIQ report an average 40% increase in revenue, 35% reduction in administrative time, and 50% improvement in customer retention rates within the first six months of implementation.

Comprehensive Cleaning Business Software Solutions

QuoteIQ offers specialized software solutions designed specifically for the cleaning industry, including:



House Cleaning Software – Streamline residential cleaning schedules, client communications, and recurring service management

Janitorial Software – Manage commercial contracts, building access protocols, and multi-location service delivery

Carpet Cleaning Software – Track equipment maintenance, chemical inventory, and specialized service pricing

Service Dispatch – Real-time job assignment, route optimization, and mobile workforce management Facility Management – Comprehensive building maintenance scheduling, compliance tracking, and vendor coordination

"We've made it our mission to knock on the doors of every industry and truly listen," said Mike Vidan, Co-Founder of QuoteIQ . "We're partnering with industry experts and business owners across the cleaning sector to understand their unique challenges and pain points. Their insights directly shape our platform development, ensuring we're not just building software-we're creating solutions that address real-world problems cleaning professionals face every single day."

Game-Changing Features Driving Industry Transformation

QuoteIQ's platform includes powerful automation and management tools that have become essential for modern cleaning businesses:

Email Automation – Automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, and marketing campaigns have helped QuoteIQ users reduce no-shows by 60% and increase rebooking rates by 45%. The platform sends personalized communications at optimal times, keeping customers engaged without requiring manual effort.

Employee Time Tracking – Built-in time clock functionality with GPS verification ensures accurate payroll processing, prevents time theft, and provides real-time visibility into workforce productivity. Cleaning businesses report saving an average of 8 hours per week on payroll administration.

Mobile-First Design – Field technicians can access job details, update service status, process payments, and communicate with customers directly from their smartphones, eliminating paperwork and reducing office communication.

Real Results from Real Cleaning Businesses

Sarah Martinez, Owner of Sparkle Clean Services (residential and commercial cleaning, Phoenix, AZ): "Before QuoteIQ, I was drowning in spreadsheets and sticky notes. Now everything is automated-from quotes to invoicing to follow-ups. We've grown from 3 employees to 15 in just 18 months, and I actually have time to focus on growth instead of constantly putting out fires. Our profit margins have increased by 32% because we're not missing appointments or forgetting to invoice."

David Chen, President of Metro Janitorial Solutions (commercial janitorial services, Chicago, IL): "The email automation alone has been worth every penny. We used to manually send reminders and follow-ups, and things would slip through the cracks constantly. Now QuoteIQ handles all of that automatically, and our customer satisfaction scores have gone through the roof. We've landed four major contracts this quarter specifically because we could respond to RFPs faster and more professionally than our competitors."

Jennifer Thompson, Founder of Elite Carpet Care (carpet and upholstery cleaning, Dallas, TX): "The employee time tracking feature has saved us thousands of dollars and eliminated disputes about hours worked. The GPS verification means we know exactly when our crews arrive and leave job sites. It's created accountability and transparency that we never had before. Plus, the mobile app means my technicians can clock in, access job details, and process payments without ever calling the office."

Industry-Leading Growth and Market Position

QuoteIQ has experienced explosive growth across the home and field service sectors:



300% year-over-year increase in active users

Currently serves over 12,000 cleaning businesses across North America

Processing over $2.5 billion annually in transactions through the platform

Average client retention rate of 94% , significantly higher than industry standard Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 , indicating exceptional customer satisfaction

"The commercial cleaning industry has been underserved by technology for far too long," Vidan added. "Most software solutions are either too complex, too generic, or simply don't understand the specific workflows of cleaning businesses. We're changing that by building features that cleaning professionals actually need and want."

Continuous Innovation and Industry-Specific Development

QuoteIQ is actively developing new features specifically designed for the cleaning industry, with several major releases planned for the coming months:



Advanced chemical and supply inventory management with automatic reordering

OSHA compliance tracking and safety documentation management

Enhanced multi-location building access and key tracking systems

AI-powered pricing optimization based on square footage, service type, and local market rates Customer portal for self-service booking and account management

About QuoteIQ

QuoteIQ is a comprehensive business management platform designed specifically for home and field service industries. Founded by industry veterans who understand the unique challenges of service-based businesses, QuoteIQ combines powerful CRM capabilities, job scheduling, mobile workforce management, automated marketing, payment processing, and business analytics into one intuitive platform. QuoteIQ is committed to partnering with industry professionals to continuously improve and customize features that drive real business results.

The platform is designed to help cleaning businesses of all sizes-from solo operators to multi-location enterprises-streamline operations, increase profitability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With customizable workflows, powerful automation, and industry-specific features, QuoteIQ enables cleaning professionals to work smarter, not harder.

For more information about QuoteIQ's cleaning business solutions, visit MyQuoteIQ or email ... to schedule a free demo.