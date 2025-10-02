Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Assistant FM: Kuwait Keen To Boost Coop. With GCC States' Diplomatic Institutes


2025-10-02 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Saud N. Alsabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute (KDI) Ambassador Nasser Alsabeeh affirmed on Thursday the country's eagerness to enhance academic and training collaboration with GCC diplomatic institutes.
Alsabeeh made the statement during an official visit he paid to Qatar where he held some meetings with senior officials of Qatari Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Institute and reviewed its training programs.
Both sides discussed the possibility of holding plans of joint workshops in diverse fields, he noted.
He stressed the importance of bolstering coordination channels among GCC diplomatic institutes and evolving training programs in a manner that keeps pace with regional and international developments.
He pointed out that he met with some officials at Georgetown University in Qatar and discussed means of academic collaboration and outstanding programs provided by the university in international politics.
During the meeting, they focused on organizing joint lectures and activities, and benefiting from academic and research expertise of the university. (end)
