CME Group Launches 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading In 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, major derivatives exchanges are increasingly seeking to expand trading accessibility to meet investor demand. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has announced plans to introduce 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options by early 2026, representing a significant step toward more continuous market activity in the digital asset space.



The CME Group aims to launch“around-the-clock” crypto trading services in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

This move reflects growing demand for nonstop trading hours in the cryptocurrency derivatives sector.

Regulatory review is currently complicated by the US government shutdown affecting the CFTC's operations.

Despite potential delays, industry leaders believe 24/7 trading is imminent to meet market needs. The derivatives market remains sizable, with CME reporting a notional open interest of around $39 billion as of September 18.

The derivatives marketplace giant CME Group announced its plans to offer continuous trading of cryptocurrency futures and options, starting in early 2026. The move is contingent upon regulatory approval, but it signals a strategic response to increasing demand for round-the-clock trading in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Traditionally, CME's trading hours pause during weekends, holidays, and outside business hours; however, this initiative aims to extend trading hours to 24/7, aligning with the crypto market's inherently 24/7 nature.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, CME Group's global head of equities, FX, and alternative products.“Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.”

Despite these ambitious plans, uncertainty persists due to ongoing regulatory hurdles. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees derivatives markets, has its operations hampered by the current U.S. government shutdown. With the shutdown impacting regulatory reviews, the approval process for CME's proposed 24/7 crypto trading services could face delays. Historically, government shutdowns have been limited in duration, but the possibility remains that the schedule could be affected.

During a recent joint roundtable discussion, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy highlighted the market's growing appetite for continuous trading, emphasizing that“the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon - with cryptocurrencies being the“best way to get there.” While many industry insiders believe a prolonged shutdown is unlikely to delay these developments significantly, the current political environment adds an element of uncertainty.

As of September 18, data from CoinMarketCap indicated that global crypto derivatives open interest stood at approximately $3.2 billion, with CME reporting a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion - underscoring the increasing importance of derivatives in the digital currency space. These developments mark a pivotal shift toward more seamless and accessible crypto trading, bolstering the mature landscape of blockchain-based financial markets.

