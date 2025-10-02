403
Letsia Charts A Strategic Path Toward Global Governance Compliance And Investment Readiness
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a bold step reflecting its commitment to international transparency and sustainability standards, Letsia Group has officially launched a comprehensive plan aimed at aligning its operations with global corporate governance frameworks and preparing its subsidiaries for international investment evaluation. This initiative comes as part of a broader transformation strategy that sets the stage for potential listings on regional and global financial markets.
Mohamed Rabie Moawad , Founder and Chairman of Letsia Group, emphasized that this phase marks a major milestone in the company's evolution. A clear roadmap has been approved, including:
Modernizing operational and financial policies across all subsidiaries.
Conducting a complete structural review of internal systems in alignment with investor expectations.
Establishing a dedicated Governance & Compliance Unit reporting directly to executive leadership.
Adopting a unified financial valuation framework in collaboration with global consulting firms and independent experts.
This governance overhaul is a natural continuation of Letsia's ongoing transformation-blending local insight with global expertise, and fostering integration across all its businesses under a transparent, centralized governance structure.
