Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Letsia Charts A Strategic Path Toward Global Governance Compliance And Investment Readiness

Letsia Charts A Strategic Path Toward Global Governance Compliance And Investment Readiness


2025-10-02 06:16:33
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a bold step reflecting its commitment to international transparency and sustainability standards, Letsia Group has officially launched a comprehensive plan aimed at aligning its operations with global corporate governance frameworks and preparing its subsidiaries for international investment evaluation. This initiative comes as part of a broader transformation strategy that sets the stage for potential listings on regional and global financial markets.


Mohamed Rabie Moawad , Founder and Chairman of Letsia Group, emphasized that this phase marks a major milestone in the company's evolution. A clear roadmap has been approved, including:
  • Modernizing operational and financial policies across all subsidiaries.
  • Conducting a complete structural review of internal systems in alignment with investor expectations.
  • Establishing a dedicated Governance & Compliance Unit reporting directly to executive leadership.
  • Adopting a unified financial valuation framework in collaboration with global consulting firms and independent experts.

Moawad added that this approach not only enhances the group's ability to attract capital and scale sustainably, but also reinforces the resilience and global competitiveness of its affiliated companies.

This governance overhaul is a natural continuation of Letsia's ongoing transformation-blending local insight with global expertise, and fostering integration across all its businesses under a transparent, centralized governance structure.

