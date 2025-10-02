403
Gene Matrix Announces Global Expansion And Upcoming Series A Funding Round For AI-Powered Genomics Platform
EINPresswire/ -- Gene Matrix Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in AI-powered genomic testing, today announced its expansion into multiple international markets and plans to launch a Series A funding round. The company's GeneMatrixAI platform currently provides genetic testing services to healthcare providers, governments, and patients across the United States and internationally.
International Operations and Partnerships
Gene Matrix has established operations and partnerships in multiple countries through its franchise model:
Current International Operations:
Azerbaijan: Pending national healthcare contract to establish genomics infrastructure
Serbia: Partnership with MediGroup healthcare system for genetic testing services
Bosnia & Herzegovina: National precision medicine program implementation
Slovenia: Operations through partnerships with Biotech Hills and Labena Group
North Macedonia: Regional processing laboratory
Turkey: Planned expansion in Izmir with local hospital systems
Additional negotiations underway in Middle East, Europe, and Asia
"We're expanding our genomic testing services globally while maintaining our focus on improving healthcare accessibility in the United States," said Tarek Younis, CEO of Gene Matrix Inc. "Our technology platform enables healthcare providers to make more informed treatment decisions based on patients' genetic profiles."
US Operations and Market Presence
Gene Matrix reports the following operational metrics for its US operations:
Service Delivery Metrics:
Over 100,000 patients tested in 2024
Partnerships with 37 hospitals across 12 states
Integration with Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts electronic health record systems
Coverage approved by 45 state Medicaid programs
Pilot programs scheduled with Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins for Q1 2026
Technology Platform Capabilities
The GeneMatrixAI platform offers the following technical specifications:
Testing Capabilities:
Processing capacity of 130,000+ tests annually
Eight categories of genetic testing available
99.5% analytical accuracy rate
72-hour turnaround time from sample receipt
Coverage of 700+ medications for pharmacogenomic testing
108-gene cancer risk assessment panels
Technical Infrastructure:
100 NVIDIA GPU processors for data analysis
1.5 petabytes of data processing capacity
HIPAA-compliant data security
CAP/CLIA laboratory certification
Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Service
Gene Matrix announces the launch of a subscription-based service for US consumers:
Monthly subscription price: $99 for individual coverage
Family plan: $279 per month for up to four members
Services include genetic health monitoring and medication optimization consultations
Annual cancer risk assessments included
Direct-to-consumer platform accessible nationwide
Upcoming Series A Funding Round
Gene Matrix announces plans to open a Series A funding round in the coming weeks. The company states it is currently profitable with existing revenue from operations. Key investment highlights include:
No current debt
12 patents pending for proprietary technology
Existing government and healthcare system contracts
Established operations in multiple countries
Accredited investors and institutional funds interested in learning more about the Series A round may contact the investor relations team for additional information when the round officially opens.
Healthcare Impact Studies
Gene Matrix's testing services focus on several key areas of healthcare optimization:
Medication Optimization:
The company's pharmacogenomic testing helps healthcare providers select medications based on patients' genetic profiles, potentially reducing trial-and-error prescribing and adverse drug reactions.
Mental Health Treatment:
Genetic testing for psychiatric medication response aims to help providers identify potentially effective treatments more quickly for patients with mental health conditions.
Cancer Risk Assessment:
The company's hereditary cancer screening panels test for genetic variants associated with increased cancer risk, enabling earlier monitoring and prevention strategies.
Insurance Coverage Development:
UnitedHealth Group pilot program covering 100,000 members
Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage in 5 states
Negotiations with Anthem/Elevance Health
Integration discussions with CVS/Aetna
Chicago Facility and Economic Impact
Gene Matrix operates from its facility at Fulton Labs in Chicago:
Current employment: 200+ positions
Planned expansion: 350+ jobs by 2026
Partnerships with University of Illinois for research collaboration
Collaboration with Northwestern University for clinical studies
Member of Chicago's biotech corridor at Fulton Labs
Patient Testimonials
"Gene Matrix testing revealed why my daughter's anxiety medications weren't working. After switching medications based on her genetic results, we saw significant improvement," said Sarah Mitchell, a Chicago-area parent.
Robert Williams, 72, reported that genetic testing identified his inability to properly process certain blood thinners, allowing his doctor to adjust his prescription accordingly.
2026 Expansion Plans
Gene Matrix outlined its planned initiatives for the coming year:
Geographic Expansion:
California market entry through healthcare system partnerships
Texas operations through Houston medical facilities
Florida expansion via healthcare networks
New York market entry through regional partnerships
Sample collection sites at 100 CVS HealthHUB locations
Technology Development:
Enhanced AI analysis capabilities
Liquid biopsy development for cancer detection
Epigenetic testing for wellness applications
Microbiome analysis integration
About Gene Matrix Inc.
Gene Matrix Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine through genetic testing and AI-powered analysis. Founded by healthcare and technology professionals, the company operates from its facility at Chicago's Fulton Labs. Gene Matrix's GeneMatrixAI platform provides genetic testing services to healthcare providers, governments, and consumers.
The company maintains CAP/CLIA laboratory certification, HIPAA compliance, and ISO 15189 accreditation for its testing services.
Contact Information
Investor Relations:
Tarek Younis, CEO
Phone: (312) 998-9275
Email: ...
