TOPDON US Announces Artidiag Heavy-Duty (HD) Diagnostic Tool For Commercial Truck, Bus, Construction And Agricultural Machinery
“We designed the ArtiDiag HD to fill the need for diagnostic tools that support large automotive and heavy machinery equipment,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON US.“Transport, construction and other heavy-duty equipment vehicles have unique mechanical systems that present different mechanical challenges from that of passenger vehicles. The ArtiDiag HD is a must-have tool for techs who need to quickly and accurately address mechanical issues facing their fleet vehicles.”
Featuring full system diagnostics, the ArtiDiag HD offers comprehensive insights by reading and clearing codes across all major systems, including engine, transmission and ABS, among others. It features advanced calibration capabilities, injector coding, idle speed adjustment, clutch matching, and speed limit for 60 medium and heavy-duty truck brands worldwide. The ArtiDiag HD also allows users to analyze vehicle performance with real-time sensor data and capture freeze frame information for precise fault diagnosis.
TOPDON's ArtiDiag HD specs include:
- 5-inch display 3.8V / 3150mAh battery 1.6 GHz CPU Quad-Core 2G RAM / 64G ROM Multi-lingual support including English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Dutch, Hungarian, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Greek, Slovak, Romanian, Arabic, Croatian, Slovenian, Finnish, Czech, Vietnamese, Swedish, Serbian, Persian, Bulgarian and Danish
“Not only does the ArtiDiag HD feature the same capabilities and quality build as other heavy-duty diagnostic tools, it's also available at a price point that won't break the bank,” said Schnitz.“We also include two years of complimentary software updates that make it the perfect diagnostic tool for professionals responsible for keeping their fleets and heavy machinery running efficiently.”
About TOPDON US
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit
