Luxury Austin Estate On 14 Acres To Be Auctioned By New Braunfels Auction Company


2025-10-02 04:15:55
EINPresswire/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Braunfels Auction Company Announces Auction of Texas Legacy Estate: 8322 Sharl Cove, Southwest Austin

A rare opportunity has arrived in the Austin luxury real estate market. The private homestead of the late Carl Van Ryswyk, located at 8322 Sharl Cove in Van Ryswyk Estates, will be offered at auction by New Braunfels Auction Company, LLC.

Set on 14 pristine acres in Southwest Austin, this executive estate offers an unparalleled blend of privacy, versatility, and engineering excellence. Built as a family legacy by Van Ryswyk — a self-made entrepreneur and man of faith — the property is being made available for the first time through a transparent and competitive auction process.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

Main executive residence featuring timeless finishes and expansive living spaces

Private guest house for extended family or staff accommodations

Athletic complex with observation and party deck

Industrial-scale workshop with HVAC and bathroom

Two 50-amp RV hookups with equestrian potential

14 acres within Austin’s ETJ (Extra Territorial Jurisdiction), offering zoning flexibility

“This estate is more than a house — it is a legacy,” said Gary Rogers, Auctioneer with New Braunfels Auction Company (TX#16304). “We are honored to bring it to market through auction, where buyers can compete openly for one of Austin’s most unique and versatile properties.”

High-resolution photography, drone video, and a complete property package are available online. Private tours are available by appointment.

AUCTION INFORMATION:
Details, terms, and bidding instructions are available at

