77-Acre Equestrian Estate Adjacent To World Equestrian Center In Ocala To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

EINPresswire/ -- Smokey Willow Farm , a turnkey equestrian compound encompassing 77+ acres in the heart of Ocala’s world-renowned horse country, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed for $15.4 million in cooperation with Rene’ Bartum of eXp Realty LLC, this extraordinary property—featuring four residences, premier training facilities, and direct adjacency to the celebrated World Equestrian Center (WEC)—offers an unmatched opportunity for equestrian enthusiasts and investors alike. Bidding is scheduled to open 16 October and will culminate live online on 29 October.

“Smokey Willow Farm represents the very best of Ocala’s equestrian lifestyle,” said Katie Lawless Ballard, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “With its scale, turnkey training facilities, and immediate proximity to the World Equestrian Center, it’s a rare offering that combines both luxury residential living and world-class horse operations. This is an exceptional opportunity for buyers seeking a legacy property in one of the most important equestrian markets in the world.”

“Ocala is recognized globally as the Horse Capital of the World, and Smokey Willow Farm exemplifies why,” added listing agent Rene’ Bartum. “The property’s thoughtful design—featuring multiple residences, professional breeding infrastructure, and top-tier training amenities—all just minutes from international competition, creates a truly unparalleled setting for equestrian pursuits at every level.”

Anchoring the estate is an over 3,000 square-foot primary residence with cathedral ceilings, wrap-around windows, and a seamless open-concept design. The home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private office, and a heated saltwater pool with diving board for resort-style relaxation. Additional accommodations include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, a one-bedroom in-law suite with full kitchen and garage access, and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom staff mobile home—perfect for guests, trainers, or farm management.

Beyond the residences, Smokey Willow Farm – AKA 2599 NW 100th Ave – delivers a fully operational equestrian facility of remarkable scale. Three barns provide a total of 41 stalls, including a dedicated mare and foal barn, while a 200x100 covered arena with full lighting, a half-mile exercise track, and a five-horse hot walker support all riding and training disciplines. Eight large pastures, 24 individual paddocks, board fencing, and ancient shade oaks create a serene yet highly functional environment for breeding and competition horses alike.

“Owning Smokey Willow Farm means living at the epicenter of the sport,” said seller Julie Smelser. “From morning coffee overlooking the pastures to world-class competition just steps away, the property offers a lifestyle that combines the quiet beauty of Florida’s horse country with immediate access to the international equestrian community.”

Located adjacent to the World Equestrian Center and just 15 minutes from Ocala International Airport, Smokey Willow Farm enjoys a strategic position within America’s premier equestrian hub. The region’s limestone-rich soil produces champion horses, while year-round temperate weather enables continuous training. Downtown Ocala offers sophisticated dining, shopping, and cultural experiences, and major airports in Orlando and Tampa are within a two-hour drive.

