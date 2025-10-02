Endangered History, Living Legacy: Olivewood Cemetery Marks 150 Years In Houston

EINPresswire/ -- On Sunday, November 16, 2025 (2:00–5:00 PM CT), Descendants of Olivewood will host Their Vision Restored: Olivewood at 150 at the historic DeLUXE Theater in Houston’s Fifth Ward—an afternoon of remembrance, storytelling, and community action to safeguard one of the city’s most important sacred sites.

Founded in 1875, Olivewood Cemetery is Houston’s first incorporated African American burial ground and a resting place for some of the city’s earliest Black residents. The cemetery sits along White Oak Bayou and reflects a century and a half of local history, resilience, and cultural memory.

In recent years, Olivewood has drawn local and national attention—recognized among America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places and supported by new preservation investments. In 2025, Olivewood was awarded a $200,000 grant through the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to accelerate restoration and site protection. These milestones underscore the urgency and momentum behind preservation efforts led by the nonprofit Descendants of Olivewood.

The Nov 16 program at the DeLUXE Theater will feature special remarks, historical spotlights, and opportunities for guests to contribute to ongoing restoration, documentation, and public education. Proceeds support preservation, volunteer stewardship, and community programming to protect the cemetery for future generations.

“When we care for Olivewood, we honor the people who built Houston, and we teach the next generation to protect what is sacred,” said a representative of Descendants of Olivewood. “This 150th anniversary is both a celebration and a call to action.”

Event Details

• What: Their Vision Restored: Olivewood at 150 (community celebration & preservation fundraiser)

• When: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 2:00–5:00 PM (CT)

• Where: The DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

• Tickets/Info: Eventbrite – Their Vision Restored: Olivewood at 150

• Host: Descendants of Olivewood, Inc. (501(c)(3))

About Olivewood Cemetery & Descendants of Olivewood

Olivewood Cemetery was established in 1875 and holds a Texas Historic Cemetery designation. Descendants of Olivewood, Inc. (founded to restore, preserve, and maintain the site) leads volunteer clean-ups, research, and public education to protect this landmark of African American history in Houston.