Bolivia Braces For A Rightward Economic Turn As Runoff Nears
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia heads toward an October 19 presidential runoff that could redraw its economic playbook after nearly two decades of state-led policy.
Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira and former president Jorge“Tuto” Quiroga advanced from a first round that fractured support for the ruling Movement for Socialism.
Whoever wins will inherit a difficult ledger: fast-rising prices, drained foreign reserves, and fuel shortages that have choked transport and farm activity.
Inflation accelerated this year, eroding household budgets and small-business margins. Long lines for diesel and gasoline have become routine in major cities, forcing truckers and growers to lose workdays and sell crops quickly rather than store and negotiate prices.
The squeeze reflects a deeper imbalance. International reserves have fallen sharply from their 2014 peak, limiting the state's ability to defend its currency and finance critical imports.
At the center of the debate lies Bolivia 's fuel subsidy, a costly policy that keeps pump prices low but weighs heavily on the budget and invites smuggling.
Bolivia's Next Leader Faces Tough Balancing Act
Business leaders and former officials argue that the country can no longer afford blanket subsidies; they propose a gradual rollback paired with targeted cash support for low-income households to limit the shock.
Both runoff candidates signal a shift toward a more open, private-sector-friendly approach, alongside measures to rebuild reserves and restore confidence in the payments system.
The social stakes are high. Poverty fell significantly over the past two decades, yet more than a third of Bolivians still live below the line, and most work informally without a safety net.
In cities like Santa Cruz and La Paz, vendors and restaurateurs describe rising costs, interrupted supplies, and shrinking demand. Some importers have resorted to unconventional payment channels to keep goods moving amid scarce dollars.
The immediate test for the next government will be sequencing reform without igniting a new price surge. That means phasing subsidy changes, improving fuel supply, courting investment in energy and logistics, and rebuilding the credibility of economic data.
Bolivia's direction after October 19 will set the tone for everyday prices, job creation, and the country's capacity to attract capital back to its stalled engines of growth.
