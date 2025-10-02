Parvis Announces Leadership Changes



Richard Robins appointed Chief Financial Officer

Jessica Eruchalu to join as Chief Compliance Officer* & Chief Legal Officer Sadiq Alladina appointed Senior Investment Advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform committed to democratizing access to institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, today announced key leadership appointments to support its next phase of growth.

Parvis has appointed Richard Robins as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Tommy Chan has stepped down as Interim CFO of the Company effective September 30, 2025 to focus on other endeavors. The Company thanks Mr. Chan for his service.

Parvis also announces that Jessica Eruchalu will join as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Officer*, and that Sadiq Alladina has been appointed Senior Investment Advisor.

"Parvis is scaling our platform and our issuer and investor networks across Canada and the United States. Deepening the bench with proven leaders in finance, legal, compliance, and investments positions us for our next phase of growth," said David Michaud, Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "We welcome Richard, Jessica, and Sadiq to the team and thank Tommy for his steady support as Interim CFO."

Richard Robins, MBA is a seasoned banking, payments, SaaS, and fintech executive with 25 years of experience. He is the owner of Greenview Management Ltd., through which he provides fractional CFO services to private and public companies.

Jessica Eruchalu, JD brings a strong blend of legal expertise and compliance leadership, with experience in securities regulation, governance, and risk management. Her background includes roles at Stikeman Elliott LLP and TD Bank. At Parvis, Ms. Eruchalu will lead the Company's compliance and legal functions to support operational scale and strategic growth.

Sadiq Alladina, CFA, MRICS brings extensive experience in acquisitions, development, and asset management across Canadian markets. He has worked with leading pension funds, private equity firms, and other institutional investors at organizations including LaSalle Investment Management, Cushman & Wakefield, and Colliers. Mr. Alladina serves on the board of directors of CFA Society Toronto.

"These appointments focus on execution, governance, and performance across our platform," said Drew Green, Chairman of Parvis' Board of Directors. "We are pleased to welcome these leaders to Parvis."

*Appointment of the Chief Compliance Officer remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.