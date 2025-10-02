$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-02 03:12:21
  • Senior Lecturer Criminology and Social Sciences, Kingston University
Josh Bullock is Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Sciences at Kingston University. His research focuses on nonreligion, community, belonging, and paranormal, superstitious, magical, and supernatural (PSMS) beliefs, having previously mapped the diversity of nonreligion across six European countries. For the last two years, he has been researching both institutional and non-institutionally-affiliated spiritualism in Britain, initially exploring the experiences of those who attend pub psychic nights (funded by the INSBS).

  • –present Senior Lecturer Criminology and Sociology, Kingston University
  • 2017 Kingston University , PhD

