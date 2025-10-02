Andonea Jon Dickson
Postdoctoral Research Fellow,
University of Edinburgh
Andonea Dickson is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh. Her research explores migration, borders, and carcerality, with a focus on immigration detention.
Andonea completed her PhD in migration governance and carcerality at Queen Mary University of London in 2020. She held a lecturing position at the University of London Institute in Paris, before commencing as a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh in 2023. Andonea is currently working on the global interdisciplinary project“Immigration Detention: Investigating the Expansion and Global Diffusion of a Failed Project”.Experience
–present
Postdoctoral Research Fellow , University of Edinburgh
2016–2020
PhD Candidate, Queen Mary University of London
2020
Queen Mary University of London , PhD
