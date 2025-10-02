$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andonea Jon Dickson

2025-10-02 03:12:18
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Profile Articles Activity

Andonea Dickson is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh. Her research explores migration, borders, and carcerality, with a focus on immigration detention.

Andonea completed her PhD in migration governance and carcerality at Queen Mary University of London in 2020. She held a lecturing position at the University of London Institute in Paris, before commencing as a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh in 2023. Andonea is currently working on the global interdisciplinary project“Immigration Detention: Investigating the Expansion and Global Diffusion of a Failed Project”.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Research Fellow , University of Edinburgh
  • 2016–2020 PhD Candidate, Queen Mary University of London
Education
  • 2020 Queen Mary University of London , PhD

