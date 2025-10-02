Emily Brayshaw
-
Honorary Research Fellow, School of Design,
University of Technology Sydney
Dr Emily Brayshaw is an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Technology Sydney. Her research interests include fashion, textile and performance costume designs in Europe and America between 1890 and 1930, including dress and costume during World War I, the aesthetics of Kitsch, and the viola. Emily works as a lecturer and tutor in Design History and Thinking and Fashion History and Theory at UTS and as a theatre costume designer in Sydney. She actively researches and publishes in all of these fields. Emily is also a member of the Footwear Research Network,Experience
-
–present
Lecturer, Fashion and Design History and Theory, University of Technology Sydney
-
2016
University of Technology Sydney, PhD / Design
-
Australasian Victorian Studies Association
