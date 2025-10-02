Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Kostiantynivka With Aerial Bombs And Drones, Leaving Several Wounded

Russians Strike Kostiantynivka With Aerial Bombs And Drones, Leaving Several Wounded


2025-10-02 03:11:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the shelling of the city with an FPV strike drone, two civilians were injured. They were injured while traveling by car. The car was damaged,” Horbunov wrote.

Read also: Power outages across Ukraine due to Russian strikes, worst hit Sumy, Chernihiv regions

According to his information, the FAB-250 guided aerial bomb damaged the facades of private and apartment buildings. There were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population as a result of this attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian troops killed five civilians and wounded another person in Kostiantynivka , Donetsk region.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov, Facebook

MENAFN02102025000193011044ID1110143804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search