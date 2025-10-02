Russians Strike Kostiantynivka With Aerial Bombs And Drones, Leaving Several Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the shelling of the city with an FPV strike drone, two civilians were injured. They were injured while traveling by car. The car was damaged,” Horbunov wrote.

According to his information, the FAB-250 guided aerial bomb damaged the facades of private and apartment buildings. There were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population as a result of this attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian troops killed five civilians and wounded another person in Kostiantynivka , Donetsk region.

Photo: Serhii Horbunov, Facebook