Russians Strike Kostiantynivka With Aerial Bombs And Drones, Leaving Several Wounded
“As a result of the shelling of the city with an FPV strike drone, two civilians were injured. They were injured while traveling by car. The car was damaged,” Horbunov wrote.Read also: Power outages across Ukraine due to Russian strikes, worst hit Sumy, Chernihiv regions
According to his information, the FAB-250 guided aerial bomb damaged the facades of private and apartment buildings. There were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population as a result of this attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian troops killed five civilians and wounded another person in Kostiantynivka , Donetsk region.
Photo: Serhii Horbunov, Facebook
