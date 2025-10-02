Ukraine Warns Of 'Critical Risk' At Zaporizhzhia NPP After 10 Days On Backup Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov said this live on air, Ukrinform reports.

"This mode of operation is unprecedented, as the plant's design did not foresee long-term functioning of safety systems solely on diesel generators. Therefore, there is no reliable data regarding the guaranteed duration of uninterrupted operation and the level of reliability under such loads, which again, were never intended for them," Nekrasov explained.

He added that the situation is further complicated by the gradual degradation of equipment, as well as the impossibility of carrying out necessary scheduled repairs.

"This significantly increases the risk of failure of these diesel generators and, accordingly, creates a threat of the cooling system shutting down," Nekrasov warned.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 23 the last external power line to ZNPP was disconnected. The reserve line was destroyed by Russian forces back in May, and since then the invaders have not provided safety guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.

Energoatom stated that the external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Ukraine-controlled territory remains intact. According to the company, Russia is deliberately keeping the plant disconnected from power supply while continuing a disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

