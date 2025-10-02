Ukraine Warns Of 'Critical Risk' At Zaporizhzhia NPP After 10 Days On Backup Power
"This mode of operation is unprecedented, as the plant's design did not foresee long-term functioning of safety systems solely on diesel generators. Therefore, there is no reliable data regarding the guaranteed duration of uninterrupted operation and the level of reliability under such loads, which again, were never intended for them," Nekrasov explained.
He added that the situation is further complicated by the gradual degradation of equipment, as well as the impossibility of carrying out necessary scheduled repairs.
"This significantly increases the risk of failure of these diesel generators and, accordingly, creates a threat of the cooling system shutting down," Nekrasov warned.Read also: Blackout at Chornobyl NPP lasted over three hours: Zelensky says Russia carried out targeted strike with dozens of drones
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 23 the last external power line to ZNPP was disconnected. The reserve line was destroyed by Russian forces back in May, and since then the invaders have not provided safety guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.
Energoatom stated that the external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Ukraine-controlled territory remains intact. According to the company, Russia is deliberately keeping the plant disconnected from power supply while continuing a disinformation campaign against Ukraine.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment