Zelensky Discusses New Aid Packages, SAFE Instrument With Portuguese PM
"We discussed further defense assistance, including new aid packages and the development of the SAFE instrument. I also called on Portugal to join the PURL initiative. Another topic was Portugal's readiness to take part in Ukraine's reconstruction," the statement reads.
The Ukrainian President thanked the Prime Minister of Portugal and the Portuguese people for their consistent support of Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, and in particular for their financial support of the Superhero Schools project.Read also: Zelensky discusses energy and defense partnership with Aliye
As reported, President Zelensky discussed with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
