Danish Prime Minister Highlights Progress In Talks On Frozen Russian Assets
She also said that discussions on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine have moved forward, although a final decision has not yet been made.
“We cannot make a decision on this matter at an informal Council meeting, like the one held yesterday. But it is on days like today in Copenhagen that we have the opportunity to discuss and delve into the substance. I believe we've made progress in the discussion, but we haven't yet reached a final decision - and that wasn't the purpose of these meetings. Their goal is to prepare decisions so that political steps can then be taken. In that sense, we've moved forward, and that is already a good result,” Frederiksen emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment