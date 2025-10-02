Say Goodbye Passive Watching, Hello Active Learning: Peekaboo Planet Brings Learning To Life

Parents looking to turn idle screen time into meaningful learning experiences may soon have a new tool to help. Peekaboo Planet, launching on Kickstarter, blends augmented reality with interactive storytelling to bring animals, science, history, and even outer space into children's living rooms.

Unlike traditional educational apps that rely on static videos or endless multiple-choice questions, Peekaboo Planet lets children point a device at their surroundings and watch lifelike, 3D environments appear around them. Dinosaurs roam the living room. Volcanoes erupt on the kitchen table. The surface of Mars appears in the backyard.







Each interactive“adventure” allows kids to move, feed, and play with virtual animals or explore scientific phenomena in real time. The app releases new weekly content and is designed specifically for ages 5–12, with an ad-free interface and built-in parental controls to set screen time limits.

Founder Richa Shah says the project was born out of her own frustration with digital content for kids.“My son would zone out on YouTube for hours, but he wasn't really learning,” she explains.“I wanted screen time that felt good and actually made him curious about the world.”

The platform covers a wide range of STEM-aligned topics, from nature and space to history and earth science, and works even without an internet connection. Early education experts have noted that hands-on, interactive learning can boost retention rates dramatically compared to passive watching. Peekaboo Planet taps into that principle by letting children explore lessons in their own environment.







With its combination of fresh weekly content, realistic AR experiences, and a kid-first design, Peekaboo Planet aims to reframe how families think about educational screen time. The project will be seeking backers on Kickstarter to fund development and content expansion.

For more information on Peekaboo Planet and the rewards available through its Kickstarter campaign, visit