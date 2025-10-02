Brew Anywhere, Savor Everywhere: Sagga Coffee Packs Barista-Quality Flavor Into Travel-Ready Brews

For coffee lovers who have ever been stuck with bitter hotel brews, watery office coffee, or overpriced chain-shop cups, relief is on the way. Sagga Coffee is launching on Kickstarter, introducing portable brew bags filled with award-winning, single-farm coffee. No machine, no compromise, and no middlemen.

Each brew bag contains coffee graded 88+ by the Specialty Coffee Association, sourced from Hacienda El Rodeo in Colombia's Curití, Santander region. Grown at 6.700 feet on a shade-grown Agroforestry system, every cherry is hand-picked at peak ripeness, slow-dried under cloud-filtered sun, and nitrogen-sealed within hours to lock in its character. The result is a rich, silk-bodied cup with Floral, Mandarin Orange Aromatics and a Sweet, balanced, refreshing acidity, and a lingering sweetness, a taste that tells the story of its origin.







Unlike generic blends, each Sagga release is a nano-lot expression from a single farm, often sourced through prestigious Cup of Excellence auctions. Customers can also choose expertly infused varieties made with natural fruits and spices added during fermentation, available in five flavor profiles: watermelon, cantaloupe, and caramel; banana, chocolate, and vanilla; peach, floral, and caramel; orange blossom, tangerine, and cinnamon; and rum, oak, and vanilla. Each is crafted to bring something memorable to every cup.

Founders Carlos Moreno and María developed Sagga during the global lockdown, driven by a desire to make the world of specialty coffee more accessible.“I was tired of settling for bad coffee every time I left the house,” Moreno says.“So I created Sagga: premium, single-farm coffee in a format that fits your life.”







With its elegant, gift-ready design and nitrogen-flushed freshness, Sagga is built for travelers, busy professionals, and anyone unwilling to settle for average coffee. Slip a sleeve in your backpack, desk drawer, or carry-on, and exceptional coffee is always within reach.

For more information on Sagga Coffee and the exclusive rewards from their Kickstarter campaign, visit