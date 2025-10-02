Energy Drinks Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Fueled By Innovation And Rising Consumer Demand Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Energy Drinks Market"The Global Energy Drinks Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The global energy drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2024 and 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by increasing consumer interest in health and fitness products, the rising popularity of functional beverages, and greater participation in sports and fitness activities over the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Energy Drinks Market Insights report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and projected market, including market shares of leading energy drink companies, key drivers and challenges, emerging trends, and profiles of major players in the sector.

Request for a detailed sample report @

During the ERS Congress 2025 in September 2025, several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies shared notable advancements in pulmonary and cardiopulmonary research:



In September 2025, Diagonal Therapeutics presented new preclinical data highlighting the potential of its lead clustering antibody, DIAG723, as a disease-modifying therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In September 2025, a study revealed that babies raised with dogs may have a reduced risk of developing childhood asthma.

In September 2025, Savara shared data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution for patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP).

In September 2025, AllRock Bio, Inc. reported encouraging Phase 1 results for ROC-101, a first-in-class oral pan-ROCK inhibitor for cardiopulmonary and fibrotic diseases.

In September 2025, Gossamer Bio, Inc., in collaboration with Chiesi Group, announced five scientific presentations on seralutinib for PAH and PH-ILD.

In September 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim presented pooled analyses from the Phase III FIBRONEER program on nerandomilast, an investigational oral PDE4B inhibitor, showing a nominally significant reduction in mortality risk across IPF and PPF.

In September 2025, Kaia Health launched a pilot program of Kaia Breathe, a digital pulmonary rehabilitation solution for COPD patients, in partnership with MedImprove. In September 2025, aTyr Pharma, Inc. shared additional findings from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a key form of interstitial lung disease.

Key Takeaways from the Energy Drinks Market Report



The Energy Drinks market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR between 2025 and 2032. According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is likely to lead the global Energy Drinks market throughout the forecast period.

The Energy Drinks market is poised for stronger growth as consumer awareness of health-related issues increases and more innovative products are introduced. Key players in this sector include Monster Energy Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Company Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited, Coca-Cola HBC, Amway Corp., Alliance Beverage Distributing, 5-hour Energy, XYIENCE Energy, Stokely-Van Camp, Inc., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o., Mutalo Group, Asia Brewery Incorporated, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HELL ENERGY Magyarország Kft., Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd., and others.

In October 2023, Quality Pack International, a subsidiary of the Hell Group, partnered with an Azerbaijani company to form Quality Pack Caspian LLC. The joint venture aims to establish a fully integrated facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone of Azerbaijan for manufacturing aluminum beverage cans and filling non-alcoholic drinks, serving as a regional production hub for both local and regional beverage brands.

In September 2023, PepsiCo India launched a limited-edition Sting Energy drink flavor, Sting Blue Current, available nationwide in 200 ml single-serve packs. In the same month, Red Bull introduced its first limited Winter Edition in the UK, featuring the Red Bull Winter Edition Spiced Pear with pear flavor accented by a touch of cinnamon.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Energy Drinks market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Energy Drinks Market Report

Energy Drinks Overview

The global energy drinks market is witnessing consistent growth, driven by rising consumer interest in functional beverages that offer quick energy, heightened alertness, and enhanced physical performance. These beverages, often containing ingredients like caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, and herbal extracts, are popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students, and professionals.

Energy Drinks Market Insights

In 2023, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global energy drinks market. This leadership is driven by the region's strong sports and fitness culture, the growing popularity of energy drinks among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for performance enhancement, and intensified marketing and promotional campaigns aimed at broadening product reach.

Moreover, North America benefits from a well-established and extensive distribution network-including supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms-ensuring consumers have easy access to a wide variety of energy drink brands.

The increasing participation in outdoor and physically demanding activities, such as hiking, camping, and adventure sports, is also boosting consumption. Energy drinks, enriched with caffeine, vitamins, and other stimulants, provide a convenient way to combat fatigue, enhance stamina, and maintain alertness, further driving demand in the North American market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Energy Drinks market, get a snapshot of the Energy Drinks Market Outlook

Energy Drinks Market Dynamics

According to the National Library of Medicine, roughly two-thirds of energy drink consumers are aged 13–35, with males representing the majority of this group. In the United States, energy drinks rank as the second most popular dietary supplement among young people, with about 30% consuming them regularly. The rise in sports participation is also expected to drive energy drink market growth. Athletes, competitors, and recreational enthusiasts often turn to energy drinks for a quick caffeine boost and other performance-enhancing ingredients that improve stamina, alertness, recovery, and overall performance.

In January 2022, Football Australia reported a 20% year-over-year increase in total sports participation, growing from 1,181,931 to 1,421,804 participants nationwide. Outdoor football alone increased by 16%, adding 77,107 participants. School-based football participation also saw a notable rise, with 151,088 more students engaged-44,380 through school activities and 116,882 via interschool competitions. Participation among women and girls in outdoor football, social futsal, and registered futsal grew by over 21%, reaching 174,380 from 143,873 in 2020. This heightened engagement in sports is further boosting demand for energy drinks.

Energy Drinks Market Drivers:

The growing demand for energy drinks is primarily fueled by the increasing popularity of health and fitness products, the rising interest in functional beverages, and the expansion of sports and fitness activities over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Get a sneak peek at the Energy Drinks market dynamics @

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Energy Drinks Companies: Monster Energy Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Company Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited, Coca-Cola HBC, Amway Corp., Alliance Beverage Distributing, 5-hour Energy, XYIENCE Energy, Stokely-Van Camp, Inc., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o., Mutalo Group, Asia Brewery Incorporated., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HELL ENERGY Magyarország Kft., Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd., and others.

Which MedTech key players in the Energy Drinks market are set to emerge as the trendsetter, explore @ Energy Drinks Companies

Table of Contents

1. Energy Drinks Market Report Introduction

2. Energy Drinks Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Energy Drinks Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Energy Drinks Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Energy Drinks Market Layout

8. Energy Drinks Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.