Edge AI Market To Grow At 36.9% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$8.7 billion
|Market size forecast
|$56.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 36.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Offerings, End-User Industry
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, South America, Middle East and Africa
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the global edge AI market, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data processing, low-latency applications, and the proliferation of IoT devices. The rising need for energy-efficient edge devices in autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring systems is also propelling market growth.
- Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, predicted that 75% of data will be processed outside traditional data centers or the cloud by 2025. The need for real-time data processing drives this shift, reducing latency and improving bandwidth efficiency, especially in applications like IoT, autonomous systems, and remote monitoring. Knowing how and where data needs to be processed makes edge AI useful and necessary.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the global edge AI market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global edge AI market is expected to reach $56.8 billion by 2030 and see a healthy CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period.
- These include rising industry demand for real-time data transmission, increasing adoption of IoT devices and industrial robotics, and advances in AI and machine learning (ML) technologies.
- The market faces challenges such as edge device resource limitations and the risk of malware penetration and security flaws. However, the integration of large language models (LLMs) in edge AI, growth in smart city initiatives and 5G networks, and rising demand for autonomous and connected vehicles are expected to create new opportunities.
- The hardware segment will dominate the market through 2030, reflecting its widespread use in various industries.
- In 2024, North America had the highest global edge AI market share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rising adoption of technologies and investments in digital transformation across many industries.
Market leaders include:
- ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.) AMAZON INC. GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP HAILO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. IBM CORP. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG INTEL CORP. MEDIATEK META MICROSOFT NVIDIA CORP. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. VEEA INC.
Related reports:
AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market : The report highlights how AI is transforming food safety and quality control across the global food value chain. It covers technologies like machine learning, computer vision, NLP, and robotics, and their applications in inspection, traceability, and compliance. It analyzes deployment modes (cloud, on-premises, hybrid), regional trends, and adoption across industries such as meat, dairy, and processed foods. Stakeholders will gain insights on using AI for operational excellence, sustainability, and competitiveness, while exploring future directions like autonomous food systems and digital twins.
