Edge AI Market To Grow At 36.9% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Global Edge AI Market ” is projected to increase from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $56.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global edge AI market, focusing on market revenues by offering, industries, and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It explores major market drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, patent activity, and the competitive landscape among leading companies. The report also examines developments in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and concludes with detailed profiles of major players, highlighting their market strategies and technological innovations.

This report is especially relevant now because the edge AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological innovations and increasing adoption in many industries. Edge AI allows AI models to run directly on devices like smartphones, cameras, IoT devices, and drones, rather than relying solely on cloud infrastructure. With the explosive rise in the number of connected devices, there is a growing need to reduce latency and bandwidth costs, and minimize cloud dependency. These factors are fueling demand for edge AI solutions, making this report timely and valuable for understanding current trends and future opportunities in the market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Demand for Real-Time Data Transmission: Edge AI reduces latency by processing data locally, enabling faster decision-making in applications like autonomous vehicles and smart surveillance.

IoT Devices and Industrial Robotics: The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics increases the need for on-device intelligence for quick responses, reduced cloud dependency, and improved operational efficiency.

Advances in AI and ML Technologies: Improved algorithms and hardware now allow powerful AI models to run on edge devices, making smart features more accessible and efficient.

Report Synopsis