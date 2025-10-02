Sriwijaya Capital And Bluefive Capital Announce Strategic Alliance

Sriwijaya Capital , a Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm, founded by prominent Indonesian business leader, Arsjad Rasjid, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Abu Dhabi-based BlueFive Capital to form a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening capital flow between the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

The partnership will focus on building a South-to-South investment corridor , connecting Gulf sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and family offices with growth opportunities in ASEAN. Sriwijaya Capital will draw on its network of corporates, family businesses, private banks, and limited partners across the region, while BlueFive will leverage its global network, including but not limited to its access to long-term Gulf capital and Chinese state-owned enterprises and institutions.

The alliance will initially target Southeast Asia and the Middle East , with the option to expand into South Asia and other emerging markets . The two firms are also exploring collaborative initiatives in renewable energy and infrastructure, the digital economy and fintech, and healthcare and life sciences - with Indonesia serving as the anchor market and springboard for regional expansion.

“This MoU reflects the shared commitment of our two firms to build stronger cross-border investment linkages. Together, BlueFive and Sriwijaya will connect capital and opportunities between the Gulf and Southeast Asia, with a focus on high-growth sectors critical for the future.” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital.

Hartanto Tjitra, Chief Executive Officer of Sriwijaya Capital, said:“This partnership connects the Gulf region with ASEAN opportunities, allowing us to work with investors, scale companies and drive growth across both regions. It also underscores Sriwijaya's commitment to Indonesia and 'Indonesia Incorporated' initiative, where the private sector and government work together as a dual engine for growth.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $6 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in ADGM and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of prosperity through consolidating parts of the financial services industry across insurance, private wealth and public markets.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape.

