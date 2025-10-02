Panama Clash Between IMA And Pig Farmers Over Massive Purchase Of Hams -
Now they're announcing 800,000, which represents a 266% increase year over year. What is the basis for that decision?” he stated. Pitti warned that this measure could saturate the local market:“If the IMA distributes 800,000 hams, it covers almost the entire national picnic market. Supermarkets will not sell their inventory, which will cause returns to the industry and, consequently, affect pig farmers, who will not be able to sell their pigs in January.” Given the situation, the pork agri-food chain called an extraordinary meeting for Monday, October 6, which is expected to be attended by IMA director Nilo Murillo, to explain and reconsider the decision. The Pig Farmers Association requests that the initial commitment be respected and that domestic production be prioritized, especially during a key season for the agricultural sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment