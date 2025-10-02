Panama Clash Between IMA And Pig Farmers Over Massive Purchase Of Hams

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) announced the purchase of 800,000 hams for the traditional Christmas boxes, a figure that has caused alarm among national pork producers. According to the IMA, some of these hams will be purchased from the local industry, while the rest will be imported. However, the National Association of Pork Producers expressed concern about the impact this decision would have on domestic production and marketing. Carlos Pitti, president of the union, questioned the increase in the announced figure:“At the last meeting of the agri-food chain, Mr. Murillo, director of the IMA, clearly stated that the intention was to purchase 300,000 units from the national industry.

Now they're announcing 800,000, which represents a 266% increase year over year. What is the basis for that decision?” he stated. Pitti warned that this measure could saturate the local market:“If the IMA distributes 800,000 hams, it covers almost the entire national picnic market. Supermarkets will not sell their inventory, which will cause returns to the industry and, consequently, affect pig farmers, who will not be able to sell their pigs in January.” Given the situation, the pork agri-food chain called an extraordinary meeting for Monday, October 6, which is expected to be attended by IMA director Nilo Murillo, to explain and reconsider the decision. The Pig Farmers Association requests that the initial commitment be respected and that domestic production be prioritized, especially during a key season for the agricultural sector.