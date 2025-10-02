Drone-As-A-Service Market Estimated To Reach $27 Billion By 2033 As Drone Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Efforts - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

New York, NY –October 2, 2025 – The global Drones-as-a-Service market is expected to continue to grow at a substantial rate in years to come. Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) is transforming industries by offering scalable aerial drone services for a wide range of applications, including drone photography, security surveillance, and precision surveying. DaaS platforms enable businesses to access state-of-the-art drone solutions as a service, improving operational efficiency without the need for in-house UAV expertise. With advanced surveillance drones, companies can enhance security measures, while aerial drone services streamline data collection and monitoring tasks. Whether for drone security or complex surveying, DaaS provides flexible and reliable services that cater to diverse industry needs. Drone as a Service, or DaaS, is a comprehensive offering where customers gain access to the benefits of commercial drones without the need to own or operate them directly. Through drone service providers, businesses and organizations can achieve cost-effective solutions for drone surveying, aerial photography, security monitoring, and a variety of other tasks without requiring technical drone expertise. This approach is especially beneficial for industries such as construction, real estate, public safety , and energy, where drone inspection services are now vital tools for achieving high-accuracy data in less time. A report from Verified Market Reports said that the Drone-as-a-Service Market Revenue was valued at 6.3 billion USD in 2024 and is estimated to reach $27.3 Billion USD By 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% From 2026 To 2033. Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC).

The Verified Market Reports report said:“The Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is gaining significant traction globally, driven by rising demand for cost-effective, on-demand aerial data and automation across industries. As organizations seek to optimize operations without the burden of owning and managing drone fleets, DaaS models offer scalable solutions for sectors like agriculture, construction, energy, logistics, and public safety. These services typically include aerial surveying, mapping, inspection, monitoring, and even delivery, leveraging drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, LiDAR lens , thermal sensors, and AI analytics. Technological advancements in UAV platforms, real-time data processing, and 5G connectivity are enhancing the precision, speed, and intelligence of drone services. Global shifts such as increased infrastructure development, environmental monitoring needs, and supply chain digitization are accelerating DaaS adoption. Governments are also relaxing regulatory frameworks and launching pilot corridors to support commercial drone operations, further fueling growth potential. Challenges remain in areas like data privacy, airspace integration, and standardization of service quality. Innovations such as autonomous drone swarms and edge computing are expected to reshape the market in the coming years. Strategic investment in AI-driven platforms and regulatory compliance tools will be crucial for providers aiming to lead in this rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces Establishment of Its Global Drone as a Service (DaaS) Business Headquarters in Orlando, Leveraging an Industry Growing at Over 36% Annually – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has selected Orlando, Florida as the headquarters of its Drone as a Service business. From this headquarters, the company plans to support its growing national and international network of acquisitions, and the integration and rollout of its drone services and platforms. The company is currently securing a 20,000 square-foot head office facility that will serve as a central hub for operations nationwide while also directly serving its Southeast region offices.

“Orlando's unique combination of aerospace talent, government partnerships, year-round operating conditions, and a supportive business climate makes it the ideal choice for establishing our DaaS headquarters. It also strengthens our ability to unify vision, culture, and leadership across our national and global network. From commercial enterprises to government agencies, we believe this hub will allow us to deliver consistent value while meeting the growing demand for drone services across surveying, inspections, and new services,” said Shaun Passley, ZenaTech CEO.“Orlando's strategic location also positions us to scale our network efficiently, driving innovation to help customers achieve greater automation and cost savings with next-generation drone technologies.”

The Orlando headquarters is further expected to generate job growth. ZenaTech currently employs three DaaS staff members locally and plans to expand to ten by the end of 2025 and up to 50 by the second quarter of 2026. Roles will include business development, marketing, drone pilots, survey technicians, licensed land surveyors, management, and operations staff. In addition to the head office facility, the company also intends to establish a dedicated business and surveying office which is anticipated to add at least ten additional specialized surveying professionals.

Currently ZenaTech has completed ten US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 DaaS locations by the end of Q2, 2026. The company's DaaS model provides business and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or regular subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, indoor inventory management, and precision agriculture services. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and compliance to benefit from the speed, precision, and safety benefits of drones. The company is acquiring established and profitable old-tech service businesses ripe for drone innovation to advance a global vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice and multilocation drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

The global drone services market is estimated to be USD 33.55 billion in 2025 according Precedence Research , and is predicted to surpass around USD 555.58 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 36.60% between 2024 and 2034. The North America drone services market size is calculated at USD 8.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 36.78% during the forecast year. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) , an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced its selection by the U.S. Army to provide Flex FPV drone systems.

Under the initial order, Draganfly will deliver Flex FPV drones designed for high-performance operations as well as help establish on-site manufacturing of the Flex FPV (First Person View) within overseas U.S. Forces facilities to accelerate deployment and reduce supply-chain timelines. The Company will also provide both flight and manufacturing training to enable Army personnel to sustain operations, and will manage logistics to ensure a secure, NDAA-compliant supply chain practice. This marks a significant milestone in evolving critical drone capabilities closer to the theater of operations, reducing logistical vulnerabilities and enhancing force readiness.

Recent exercises have underscored the importance of FPV technology for U.S. forces. During the Swift Response 2025 exercise in Lithuania, paratroopers operated and detonated in-house-built FPV drones against dismounted and vehicle-sized autonomous targets. The unit has also established its own drone lab for design, training, and rapid innovation. In August 2025, the U.S. Army executed the first-ever air-to-air kill with an armed FPV drone, advancing the evolution of drone warfare. Draganfly's Embedded Manufacturing Program and the Flex FPV Drone systems are in direct support of this strategic shift to decentralized and agile innovation.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) , an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the successful completion of a field trial of its DefendAir Stationary Turret system with The Israeli Ministry of Defense's Department of Defense, the Chief Scientist Office, the Ministry of National Security, the Israeli the Prison Service, and Trexmatic. The trial demonstrated the DefendAir's effectiveness in securing critical infrastructure and sensitive facilities with comprehensive 360-degree perimeter protection, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

During the demonstration, ParaZero's DefendAir system was deployed and used with Trexmatic's multi-purpose robotics platform, showcasing the ability to safeguard borders and sensitive facilities against hostile drones.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leading provider of advanced research and development innovation for national security missions and warfighter protection, has recently been selected for a 10-year single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $499 million by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for the High-Performance Electromagnetic Spectrum Survivable Materials Advancement (HELMSSMAN) program. Work completed under the program will mature material technology development and deploy protective solutions to the frontlines, guarding warfighters against exposure to harmful electromagnetic radiation.

“As technologies advance and battlespace tactics evolve, AV is helping warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats,” said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chief Executive Officer.“Whether through our autonomous systems, our layered counter-drone technologies, our advancements in satellite communication and space domain awareness, or–like HELMSSMAN–our advanced research and development, we are taking on the most critical challenges and rapidly transitioning innovation from the lab to the frontlines.”

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of high-performance drone components, recently announced a $12.8 million order for components supplying Strategic Logix's Rapid Reconfigurable Systems Line (RRSL). The order reflects the growing demand for NDAA-compliant unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions that can be fielded at scale to meet operational needs.

Unusual Machines is the primary supplier of NDAA-compliant components, including its BLUE UAS listed Aura Analog Camera, Aura VTX, Brave Flight Controller, and Brave ESC for the RRSL line. The RRSL-developed by Strategic Logix-is an interoperable UAV platform with configurations starting at $800, including manual, autonomous, and fiber-enabled options. The order covers more than 160,000 Unusual Machines-manufactured components, including ground control systems, highlighting both the demand scale and the company's central role in enabling production.

