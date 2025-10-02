SYNBIOTIC SE / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous

Positive Outlook: Cannabis Legalization Review and Trump's Endorsement Send Encouraging Signals

02.10.2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive Outlook: Cannabis Legalization Review and Trump's Endorsement Send Encouraging Signals

The European corporate group for medical cannabis and industrial hemp, SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 / WKN A3E5A5), enters the fourth quarter of 2025 with renewed optimism.

"It's been a good week for the cannabis and hemp industry. The interim report on Germany's partial legalization of cannabis is, as expected, positive. Additionally, President Trump's post highlighting the health benefits of cannabis and CBD for seniors has brought this important topic back into the spotlight. These are exactly the kind of encouraging developments our industry needs," says Daniel Kruse, Managing Director of SYNBIOTIC.

First Scientific Evaluation of the KCanG

"Based on the current preliminary findings, there is no urgent need to amend the KCanG (Cannabis Consumption Act)," the report states. While the initial evaluation does not yet allow for a final assessment, it undermines the arguments of cannabis opponents who are already calling for stricter regulations-backed now by scientific evidence. Claims such as "Cannabis legalization has harmed youth protection and road safety" (CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Hoffmann in the Augsburger Allgemeine) are refuted by the report. On the contrary, cannabis use among minors has declined, and decriminalization is easing the burden on law enforcement and the judiciary.

The report also suggests improvements, such as reducing the amount of cannabis individuals may carry, which would help combat the black market-currently the main point of criticism, as experts believe it has not yet been sufficiently curbed. "We must trust that society can handle more freedom better than more restrictions. The evaluation supports this view and may help convince even the last skeptics of the benefits of the KCanG and partial legalization in the coming years," Kruse adds. The final report is expected in April 2028.

Trump Fuels Debate on Cannabis Policy Reform in the U.S.

Not only the interim KCanG report, but also a statement from none other than U.S. President Trump, has sparked momentum. Trump shared a video from the Commonwealth Project by Howard Kessler, highlighting the health benefits of cannabis and CBD for seniors, and emphasized the significant cost-saving potential for the U.S. healthcare system. The groundwork for imminent legislative changes in the U.S. has already been laid. Next steps include training physicians and officially approving CBD/THC-based products as medications.

The impact on public opinion and financial markets was swift. Cannabis stocks, particularly in the U.S., surged by over 60% in the short term. The video shared by Trump proposes that CBD products be covered by Medicare, the U.S. government's health insurance program-making alternative therapies more accessible to older adults. "While this is still a vision for the future, we've long known that CBD can offer significant support for many common ailments," says Kruse. "What's needed is scientific attention, societal openness, and policies that promote research and application. While opinions on President Trump's statements may vary, his current proposal is a step in the right direction and could serve as a model for the EU as well.“

Conclusion: Positive Signals for the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Sector

SYNBIOTIC views the recent developments and discussions surrounding cannabis policy as highly encouraging. "It's time to counter the unfounded and unrealistic crusade of cannabis opponents with scientifically grounded facts. Health Minister Nina Warken (CDU) will find it difficult to justify her proposed changes to the KCanG based on the initial evaluation results," concludes Kruse.

Publisher

SYNBIOTIC SE

Daniel Kruse

CEO

Münsterstraße 336

40470 Düsseldorf

Germany



Media

Rüdiger Tillmann

SYNBIOTIC Public Relations Manager

Email ...

Mobile +49 171 3677028

c/o JOLE

About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of medical cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products. SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimising risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification. 02.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

