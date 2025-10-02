5 Retirement Money Moves You Can Make Right Now To Secure Your Nest Egg

MENAFN - News Direct) > We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

Whether you are just starting your career or you're planning your long-awaited office retirement party, it is never a bad time to start thinking about how you are going to live the lifestyle you've been dreaming about once you officially become a retiree.

Only 1 in 4 Americans feel very confident about saving enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years, according to the 2025 retirement confidence survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

And that is causing many Americans to reconsider when they can retire. And that's even more understandable when you consider a whopping 63% of Americans more scared of running out of money than are scared of dying, according to a newl survey by life insurance giant Allianz Life.



Factors including changes to Social Security benefits, longer life expectancies and rising costs of living, have pushed people to stay in the workforce for longer, according to Allianz as well as a recent Gallup survey. The Gallup research also shows that over the past three decades, the average retirement age has increased by six years, from 60 to 66.

Whether you are weeks or years away from your last day in the office, here are five savvy money moves you should make right now to make sure you can live life in retirement the way you want to - when you want to.

5. Explore alternative retirement accounts

With current economic fluctuations posing risks to retirement accounts that are tied to the stock market, such as 401(k)s or IRAs, there is another option that can help you safeguard your hard-earned money.

Unlike the U.S. dollar, which has lost 87% of its purchasing power since 1971, gold has remained stable over time - making [a gold IRA a solid investing alternative for your golden years.

Priority Gold is an industry leader in precious metals, offering physical delivery of gold and silver. Plus, they have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 5-star rating from Trust Link.

If you'd like to convert an existing IRA into a gold IRA, Priority Gold offers 100% free rollover, as well as free shipping, and free storage for up to five years. Qualifying purchases will also receive up to $10,000 in free silver .

To learn more about how Priority Gold can help you reduce inflation's impact on your nest egg, download their free 2025 gold investor bundle .

4. Invest with retirement in mind

Investing in real estate can provide a stable cash flow, making it an attractive option for investors looking for some passive income for - and during - retirement.

For accredited investors, Homeshares gives access to the $36 trillion U.S. home equity market, which has historically been the exclusive playground of institutional investors.

With a minimum investment of $25,000, investors can gain direct exposure to hundreds of owner-occupied homes in top U.S. cities through their U.S. Home Equity Fund - without the headaches of buying, owning or managing property.

With risk-adjusted internal returns ranging from 14% to 17%, this approach provides an effective, hands-off way to invest in owner-occupied residential properties across regional markets.

Another option is First National Realty Partners (FNRP) , which allows accredited investors to diversify their portfolio through grocery-anchored commercial properties, without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can own a share of properties leased by national brands like Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart , which provide essential goods to their communities. Thanks to Triple Net (NNN) leases, accredited investors are able to invest in these properties without worrying about tenant costs cutting into their potential returns.

Simply answer a few questions – including how much you would like to invest – to start browsing their full list of available properties .

Read more: Robert Kiyosaki warns of a 'Greater Depression' coming to the US - with millions of Americans going poor. But he says these 2 'easy-money' assets will bring in 'great wealth' . How to get in now

3. Safeguard your legacy

Retirement planning is not just about making sure you're financially set once you stop working, it is also about making sure your family and assets are secure further down the road. Opting for life insurance ensures a valuable safety net for dependents who rely on your financial support, and prevents your family from bearing the burden of end of life expenses.

With Ethos , you can get term life insurance in 5 minutes, ensuring your family's financial security in the event of an unexpected death. Most applicants won't even need to go through medical tests before purchasing their policy.

Ethos provides policies with up to $2 million in coverage, which can start at just $2 per day . Their application process gets you flexible coverage options quickly and transparently , allowing you to focus on what matters most during your golden years.

2. Just keep saving

The size of your retirement nest egg is important, but it also matters how easy it is to keep adding to it. Ensuring a sustainable living standard throughout retirement is crucial to prevent the risk of outliving your savings.

Even small amounts of money can grow over time with tools like Acorns , a popular app that automatically invests your spare change.

Signing up for Acorns takes just minutes: link your cards, and Acorns will round up each purchase to the nearest dollar, investing the difference - your spare change - into a diversified portfolio. With Acorns, you can invest in a dividend ETF with as little as $5 - and, if you sign up today, Acorns will add a $20 bonus to help you begin your investment journey.

1. When in doubt, call an expert

There's no shame in admitting you are stuck and need a qualified professional to help you navigate the best road to a happy retirement.

If you're unsure which path to take amid today's market uncertainty, it might be a good time to connect with a financial advisor through Advisor.

This online platform connects you with vetted financial advisors best suited to help you develop a plan for your new wealth.

Just answer a few quick questions about yourself and your finances and the platform will match you with an experienced financial professional. You can view their profile, read past client reviews, and schedule an initial consultation for free with no obligation to hire.

You can view advisor profiles, read past client reviews, and schedule an initial consultation for free with no obligation to hire.

