Raymond James Welcomes Florida Financial Advisors Managing Approximately $200 Million In Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Petersburg, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James recently welcomed financial advisors Paul Williamson, CFP, RICP, AIF, and Matt Hamilton, CFP, AAMS, to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm's independent advisor channel – according to Todd Gartrell, Southeast division director for RJFS.

The advisors arrive from Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed approximately $200 million in client assets. As Paul Williamson and Company , based in Vero Beach, Florida, they provide a variety of clients with holistic financial planning and guidance. They are joined by Registered Sales Assistant Donna Clark and Bookkeeper & Client Relations Manager Mary Williamson.

“My career has always been about helping people, first in healthcare and now through financial planning. What excites me about joining Raymond James is the firm's culture of putting clients first and the resources it provides to help me serve families across multiple generations,” said Paul.“With this partnership, I can continue building relationships that last and ensure my clients have the confidence to pursue their goals.”

Paul, husband to Mary, was a respiratory therapist for eight years before transitioning to financial services in 1994, most recently serving at Commonwealth Financial Network for 15 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Westfield State College alongside the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, Retirement Income Certified Professional® and Accredited Investment Fiduciary designations®.

Hamilton began his career in 2017 with Commonwealth Financial Network. He holds a bachelor's degree from Glasgow Caledonian University in addition to the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM designations.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.69 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames .

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Paul Williamson and Company is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.

CONTACT: Angel Hernandez Raymond James Financial 727.567.2824 ...