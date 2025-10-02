3Rd Round Of Livestock Plague Vaccination Begins In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The third round of livestock plague vaccination has started in northern Jawzjan province, with 80,000 doses to be administered in the center and districts, an official said on Thursday.

Dr. Samiullah Hakimi, head of livestock and animal health at the agriculture department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the 25-day campaign was being carried out in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He said 80,000 doses would be administered to small ruminants in 10 districts and the provincial capital to prevent the spread of animal diseases.

