3Rd Round Of Livestock Plague Vaccination Begins In Jawzjan
SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The third round of livestock plague vaccination has started in northern Jawzjan province, with 80,000 doses to be administered in the center and districts, an official said on Thursday.
Dr. Samiullah Hakimi, head of livestock and animal health at the agriculture department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the 25-day campaign was being carried out in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
He said 80,000 doses would be administered to small ruminants in 10 districts and the provincial capital to prevent the spread of animal diseases.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment