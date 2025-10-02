Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10 Unlicensed Pharmacies, Clinics, Labs Closed In Nimroz

2025-10-02 02:00:26
ZARANJ (Pajhwok): About 10 pharmacies, clinics and laboratories have been closed for operating without legal permits in northwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Thursday.

Dr. Abdullah, provincial public health director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a monitoring team inspected 32 pharmacies, seven clinics and two laboratories in the city.

He said the inspectors assessed temperature control, professional staff presence, cleanliness and availability of narcotics. As a result, four pharmacies, four clinics and one laboratory were sealed for lacking licenses.

He urged all health centers, pharmacies and clinics to strictly follow health standards, avoid keeping expired medicines and prevent unqualified staff from working in the sector.

