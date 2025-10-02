Heritage Grocers Group And Soda Health Partner To Empower Healthier Choices Through Benefit Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, one of the nation's leading Hispanic food retailers, is proud to announce a new partnership with, a technology company committed to connecting individuals with essential products and services through Smart Benefits.

This collaboration enables Soda Health members to seamlessly use their health benefits across Heritage's portfolio of stores which include Cardenas Markets , Los Altos Ranch Market , El Rancho Supermercado , and Tony's Fresh Market . Through this partnership, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries can conveniently use their health-related allowances to purchase nutritious foods and over-the-counter products, helping to improve access to better health and wellness options in the communities we serve.

“Heritage Grocers Group is committed to nourishing the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director, HGG Foundation .“Partnering with Soda Health allows us to extend our mission by integrating health-focused benefits directly at our stores to ensure every family has access to the foods and wellness products they need to thrive.”

This partnership strengthens Soda Health's commitment to improving health outcomes by making it easy for members to use their benefit dollars for preventative health.

“Our mission has always been to make benefits personal and easy to access, in all the familiar and preferred places members already shop,” said Jared Childs, VP of Business Development at Soda Health .“By partnering with the Heritage Grocers Group, we're proud to bring benefit access into the stores that health plan members know and love - meeting them where they are with the foods and products that support whole-person health.”

About Soda Health

Soda Health is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with payers and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Soda Health is reinventing benefits administration so that everyone benefits with more value for each and better outcomes for all.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .

