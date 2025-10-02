Nomad Capital Advisors Announces Support For Small Business Owners In Preserving Their Legacy And Unlocking Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nomad Capital Advisors, founded by Holt Price, shares its commitment to helping retiring sellers and emerging entrepreneurs make informed decisions through strategic guidance.

Bozeman, Montana, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Capital Advisors announces to help small businesses by empowering owners in safeguarding their unique legacies while simultaneously creating new opportunities for growth and success. Holt Price, founder of Nomad Capital Advisor, says,“We understand that every small business has a story to tell, and our aim is to provide valuable support and strategies that not only preserve these narratives but also open doors to future possibilities.”

Across the United States, 99.9% of companies are classified as small businesses. Their owners have worked by the sweat of their brow to build their companies. They've weathered economic downturns, built loyal customer bases, and created value through sheer perseverance. Yet, for many, the future remains uncertain.

“Almost all owners I have spoken to say the same: My business is my life,” says Price.“But when I ask them about the future, most say, 'I have no idea.' They simply don't have a succession plan. They might not have children who want to take over, their employees can't afford it, and no one has approached them to buy the business. It's a stalemate.”







This is a pervasive pain point in the market. Many small business owners, particularly baby boomers approaching retirement, don't realize that selling or transitioning their business is even an option. Meanwhile, thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs dream of running their own companies but are daunted by the enormous risks of starting from scratch.

Price sees a solution in connecting these two groups: business owners looking for a successor and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a proven platform to build their future.“Many people dream of being their own boss,” Price says.“Buying a business that's already operating, generating cash flow, and has a proven concept is far less risky than starting from scratch. It's the perfect bridge between opportunity and security.”

Nomad Capital Advisors doesn't operate like a typical business broker.“Most brokers are like real estate agents. They list your business with a one-page write-up and a price,” Price explains.“I dig into the qualitative and quantitative value of the business. I learn the numbers, the operations, the customers, and the value provided. Then I present it in a way a buyer can digest quickly, creating a competitive process that drives the highest possible price for the owner.”

Price's approach is deeply informed by his own professional journey. He has been a global investment banker, a serial entrepreneur, and a small business owner himself. He's built, run, and sold companies across fitness, professional services, and even K9 breeding industries.“I've lived the struggle that so many business owners face,” he says.“I've raised capital, leased commercial space, hired and trained staff, and sometimes failed. That experience allows me to relate to owners, understand their concerns, and guide them through a process they might otherwise not know is even possible.”

At the heart of Price's work is a focus on people and legacy.“I want to help business owners move from their current state to a future state,” he says.“It's about defining goals for the owner, their family, and the business, and only then executing a strategic plan to achieve them. The most rewarding part is helping people dream about a future they didn't know was possible and then making it real.”



For aspiring entrepreneurs, the benefits are clear. Rather than risking their savings on an untested idea, they can step into an established, financially sound business and invest their energy into growth and improvement. For retiring owners, the process preserves the value they've created while ensuring their company continues to thrive.

In a market where thousands of businesses face uncertain futures and many would-be entrepreneurs hesitate to take the leap, Nomad Capital Advisors serves as a critical bridge. It's a solution rooted in experience, strategy, and empathy; a model that helps both sides succeed while preserving the legacy and value of America's small business sector.

