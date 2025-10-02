MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

Moses Engadu, Secretary General of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), outlined five key imperatives for advancing the continent's mineral sector expansion during African Mining Week in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He urged African nations to embrace collective mineral diplomacy for the continent to capture greater benefits from its resources.

“We must negotiate mining contracts as one Africa. This will allow us to set the terms of engagement and move forward together. Our potential is volatile if not managed well, but by sharing infrastructure, policy and vision, we can drive industrial transformation,” he stated.

Engadu further emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation built on mutual respect, stressing that Africa's international partners should contribute not only exploration capital but also investments in value addition.

He highlighted the need to accelerate mineral beneficiation by developing local processing and refining facilities which would secure jobs, retain wealth, increase tax revenues and strengthen local expertise.

Engadu called for the adoption of digital traceability and tokenization technologies to combat illegal mining and resource mismanagement.

“We launched the Madini tokenization initiative to give every African mineral a secure digital twin, ensuring transparency in origin, value, and custody,” he said.

Five Imperatives to Drive African Mining Expansion Presented at African Mining Week 2025



