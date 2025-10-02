Network Training For Teams: Ngfws Cut $4.88M Breach Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INE Highlights Security-First Training to Bridge Networking and Cybersecurity Gaps

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the costs of cybersecurity breaches continue to soar to an average of $4.88 million per incident, networking and cybersecurity training leader INE is emphasizing the need for advanced Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) implementation strategies that go beyond basic rule configurations.

Despite mountains of industry research showing security-first posture is critical, a majority of organizations admit to retrofitting security into existing network infrastructure, rather than building in a security-first approach from the start.

"The most common mistake I see organizations make is treating firewalls as simple traffic cops when they should be functioning as intelligent security orchestrators," said Brian McGahan, CCIE in Security and Director of Networking Content at INE . "Traditional training approaches teach networking and security as separate disciplines, but advanced Next-Gen Firewall implementations require understanding how these systems integrate with broader network architecture to create seamless security layers."

Industry Faces Critical Skills Gap in Security-First Networking

The challenge extends beyond technology to workforce capabilities. Research from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) shows that while 86% of teams report more collaboration between network and security teams, 51% still have entirely separate teams. This indicates the ongoing tension between network performance and security requirements and highlights a fundamental skills gap in the industry.

McGahan noted that organizations implementing security-first network designs see dramatic improvements. "The most valuable network professionals today think security-first," McGahan explained. "They understand that every network design decision has security implications, and every security implementation affects network performance. Next-Generation Firewalls are where these disciplines intersect most critically."

Modern Firewall Strategies Require an Integrated Training Approach

INE's analysis indicates that effective NGFW implementation encompasses several critical components beyond traditional rule sets, including:



Application-aware security that inspects traffic at the application layer

Behavioral analytics integration using machine learning algorithms Zero Trust architecture supports that treat every connection as potentially untrusted

The complexity of these implementations has created a significant challenge for organizations: most network professionals lack comprehensive training that bridges networking fundamentals with advanced security concepts. While cybersecurity certifications provide important foundational knowledge, the rapid evolution of network security requires continuous learning that extends beyond traditional certification preparation.

Training Industry Adapts to Address Network Security Integration

Leading organizations are increasingly investing in network training for teams that integrates network security training with hands-on implementation experience. This approach addresses a fundamental challenge: professionals who understand firewall technologies but lack networking context to implement them effectively, and network engineers who excel at performance optimization but lack security expertise to build robust defenses.

"Security constraints don't limit network innovation; they drive it," McGahan said. "When network professionals understand how Next-Generation Firewalls are key to a security-first approach, they build more resilient, capable networks that serve business objectives while maintaining a robust security posture."

INE has created comprehensive training programs that emphasize how Next-Generation Firewalls intersect between networking and cybersecurity, including:



Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) - Part I

Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) - Part II

Palo Alto Networks Firewall Fortinet Network Security Expert

These types of courses ensure teams can implement advanced firewall strategies within broader network architectures rather than treating security as isolated components retrofitted after network design decisions.

Take action today

INE recommends organizations assess current firewall implementation strategies and identify gaps in security-first networking capabilities. Consider comprehensive network training for teams that integrates networking and cybersecurity expertise, and begin planning a transition from retrofitted security to security-first network architecture. The cost of inaction, measured in both breach expenses and competitive disadvantage, far exceeds the investment in proper training and implementation.

About INE

INE is an award-winning , premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

Attachment

Network Training for Teams

CONTACT: Kim Lucht INE ...