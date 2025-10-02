403
Russia takes over UN Security Council chairman for October
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia took over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for October, detailing its schedule as "very packed."
Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian UN ambassador, stated at a press conference signifying the beginning of the term that "the Russian presidency is all about following the procedure, enforcing the efficiency, if needed, of course, and we will not hesitate to restore order in the chamber and demand that delegations respect it."
Nebenzia stated while underlining the tight relations with Africa that "we attach particular importance to the meeting with the AU (African Union) Peace and Security Council, and overall engagement with the African Union and African countries, both nationally and in our presidential capacity."
He stated that "this shows our commitment to strengthen even further our ties with African friends, which are historically very close."
Nebenzia detailed Russia's main events for the month, specifically mentioning that the Council plans to host an open debate on the Middle East on October 23.
