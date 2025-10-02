Garret Martin
-
Hurst Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center,
American University School of International Service
Dr. Garret J. Martin is a Hurst Senior Professorial Lecturer, and the Co-Director of the Transatlantic Policy Center, in the School of International Service of American University. He has written widely on transatlantic relations and Europe, both in the field of history and contemporary affairs, and focuses in particular on security, US foreign policy, NATO, European politics, European foreign policy and defense, Europe, the European Union, France and the UK. He is a frequent media commentator, providing analysis and interviews, among others, to NPR, the BBC, CNN, Voice of America, USA Today, WUSA, ABC News Australia and France 24.Experience
-
–present
Professorial Lecturer, American University School of International Service
