Trump-Xi Summit to Center on Soybeans
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that soybeans will be a critical focus during his upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for "in four weeks."
"I’ll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion," Trump stated on Truth Social.
The president vowed to back American soybean growers, accusing China of deliberately halting agricultural purchases as a negotiating tactic.
"The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for 'negotiating' reasons only, not buying," he said.
Trump also committed to channeling a portion of the tariff revenue from Chinese imports to aid farmers facing hardship.
"We’ve made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers. I will never let our farmers down," he emphasized.
